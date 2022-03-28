ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols Returning To Cardinals After Decade-Long Absence: Report

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the greatest players in St. Louis Cardinals history is reportedly returning to the franchise after a decade-long absence.

Albert Pujols has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for the 2022 season, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN .

The reported deal allows Pujols, 42, to spend the likely final year of his Hall of Fame career with the franchise in which he started it and achieved his greatest success.

Pujols made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals in 2001 and spent 11 seasons with the franchise, which included winning two World Series championships (2006, 2011), three National League MVP awards (2005, 2008, 2009), six Silver Slugger Awards (2001, 2003, 2004, 2008-2010) and the NL Rookie of the Year Award (2001), as well as making nine of his 10 career All-Star Game appearances and one of his two Gold Glove Awards (2006).

The Santo Domingo native signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels after rejecting a 10-year, $210 million contract offer from St. Louis.

Pujols spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, recoding a .254 batting average, 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 189 at bats.

The 42-year-old enters the 2022 season with a .297 career batting average, 679 home runs, 3,301 hits and 2,150 RBI in 21 MLB seasons.

Pujols' return to St. Louis will be official pending the results of a physical.

WPTV

Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals, draws standing ovation during spring training game in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old slugger emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
FanSided

Tony La Russa on Albert Pujols reunion: ‘Ecstatic for him’

Tony La Russa is glad Albert Pujols gets to finish his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though he is currently the manager of the Chicago White Sox, skipper Tony La Russa is over the moon that one of his greatest players ever gets to finish his MLB career where it started, as Albert Pujols is playing one final season with the St. Louis Cardinals!
MLB
FOX Sports

Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season. “This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last run."
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Albert Pujols Signing With Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers added Albert Pujols to their roster last season with the idea of him upgrading their bench, especially against left-handed pitching. Pujols ended up being in the lineup more than initially envisioned due to injuries the club was dealing with as he started 18 of 30 games after signing with the Dodgers upon being released by the L.A. Angels.
MLB
FanSided

What a St. Louis Cardinals lineup with Albert Pujols looks like

Here’s what a St. Louis Cardinals lineup with Albert Pujols looks like. Spoiler: it’s really, really good — and should scare left-handed pitchers. No, it was not a dream. Albert Pujols has an agreement in place with the St. Louis Cardinals, pending physical. No, I cannot believe it either.
MLB
WNCT

Former ECU football players work out before NFL teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lifetime of football all led up to Tuesday morning. A group of former East Carolina players took the field for ECU’s pro day. A dozen former Pirates ran through drills before NFL scouts with their football aspirations on the line. It was also a proud day for Pirates head coach […]
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reportedly upset with 1 AFC team

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis in agreement with Albert Pujols

The St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with free-agent slugger Albert Pujols and wow, it cannot be scripted better than this. Free-agent slugger Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This is...
MLB
