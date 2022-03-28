Albert Pujols Returning To Cardinals After Decade-Long Absence: Report

Photo: Getty Images

One of the greatest players in St. Louis Cardinals history is reportedly returning to the franchise after a decade-long absence.

Albert Pujols has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for the 2022 season, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN .

The reported deal allows Pujols, 42, to spend the likely final year of his Hall of Fame career with the franchise in which he started it and achieved his greatest success.

Pujols made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals in 2001 and spent 11 seasons with the franchise, which included winning two World Series championships (2006, 2011), three National League MVP awards (2005, 2008, 2009), six Silver Slugger Awards (2001, 2003, 2004, 2008-2010) and the NL Rookie of the Year Award (2001), as well as making nine of his 10 career All-Star Game appearances and one of his two Gold Glove Awards (2006).

The Santo Domingo native signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels after rejecting a 10-year, $210 million contract offer from St. Louis.

Pujols spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, recoding a .254 batting average, 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 189 at bats.

The 42-year-old enters the 2022 season with a .297 career batting average, 679 home runs, 3,301 hits and 2,150 RBI in 21 MLB seasons.

Pujols' return to St. Louis will be official pending the results of a physical.