ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Reactions to Saint Peter's coach's reported exit after historic run: 'Kind of disappointing'

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrfDu_0ervkwAX00

Grab your piece of the action. Sign up with BetMGM to receive a risk free, first-bet offer all tournament long! Terms and conditions apply.

Saint Peters' unprecedented NCAA Tournament run came to an end with its loss to the UNC Tar Heels on Sunday.

The Peacocks became the first 15th seed or lower to reach the Elite Eight during their cinderella run, which included wins over Kentucky, Murray State, and Purdue.

Soon after their elimination, however, it appeared that head coach Shaheen Holloway's time at Saint Peter's would soon be ending, as it was reported he was deep in talks to become the next head coach of Seton Hall, his alma mater.

Holloway declined to answer questions about his future at a postgame press conference, instead keeping the focus on his players. However, he didn't deny the rumors, either.

"I'm not worried about that," Holloway said. "Right now, I'm just worried about those 15 young men right now, whose heart is broken and really down. It's my job as their leader to cheer them up."

The report and the non-denial became a hot topic on social media, where users were quick to weigh in with their thoughts about the latest episode of a hot coaching candidate parlaying his success into a higher-profile and more lucrative opportunity.

Here's what some were saying on Twitter:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Shaheen Holloway Has 3-Word Message Before Elite Eight

Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway has become a national basketball sensation after leading the Peacocks to a historic Elite Eight appearance. And he’s clearly ready for the challenge. Ahead of today’s big game against North Carolina, Holloway had a message for his program – and the rest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Saint Peter’s Today

Only five teams remain in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. We’ve got Duke, Villanova and Kansas having locked up Final Four spots, with North Carolina and Saint Peter’s of Jersey City, New Jersey playing for the final spot. CBS joked that five true “blue bloods” remain....
Fox News

Shaheen Holloway wraps up Saint Peter's historic NCAA Cinderella run: 'They shocked the world'

PHILADELPHIA – Saint Peter’s came into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as an underdog team from New Jersey just a short ferry or train ride outside New York City. On Sunday, the Peacocks left Philadelphia after an Elite Eight loss to North Carolina as one of the best Cinderella stories in men’s tournament history. That fact was not lost on head coach Shaheen Holloway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Shaun King
Person
Shaheen Holloway
Person
Saint Peter
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
The Spun

Look: Father Of Saint Peter’s Player Going Viral On Sunday

Being in the Elite Eight has been incredibly special for everyone associated with the Saint Peter’s Peacocks and their basketball team. But for one father of a Saint Peter’s player, the emotions of the moment were overwhelming. During the game, the cameras panned to Butch Lee, the father...
BASKETBALL
CBS News

Saint Peter's campus buzzing ahead of big game

Saint Peter's basketball continues its Cinderella run Sunday night in the Elite Eight. The Peacocks have their sights on pulling off another NCAA Tournament upset against North Carolina. CBS2's Christina Fan reports from Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Peacocks#Purdue#Seton Hall
NJ.com

Seton Hall is likely Shaheen Holloway’s next stop after coaching Saint Peter’s to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA -- Shaheen Holloway likely coached his final game at Saint Peter’s on Sunday night, but he’s not expected to go very far for his next job. All signs point towards the head coach of the Peacocks, the architect of the greatest Cinderella story in NCAA Tournament history, being named to the same position at his alma mater Seton Hall in the coming days.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Watch: Controversial Foul Called On Saint Peter’s vs. UNC

If Saint Peter’s is going to pull off another upset this afternoon against North Carolina, they are going to need all the help they can get. They didn’t get any assistance from the officiating early, especially on one fast break play. In real time and on replay, it looked like SPU’s KC Ndefo cleanly rejected UNC’s Leaky Black on a layup attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy