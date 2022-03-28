Reactions to Saint Peter's coach's reported exit after historic run: 'Kind of disappointing'

Grab your piece of the action. Sign up with BetMGM to receive a risk free, first-bet offer all tournament long! Terms and conditions apply.

Saint Peters' unprecedented NCAA Tournament run came to an end with its loss to the UNC Tar Heels on Sunday.

The Peacocks became the first 15th seed or lower to reach the Elite Eight during their cinderella run, which included wins over Kentucky, Murray State, and Purdue.

Soon after their elimination, however, it appeared that head coach Shaheen Holloway's time at Saint Peter's would soon be ending, as it was reported he was deep in talks to become the next head coach of Seton Hall, his alma mater.

Holloway declined to answer questions about his future at a postgame press conference, instead keeping the focus on his players. However, he didn't deny the rumors, either.

"I'm not worried about that," Holloway said. "Right now, I'm just worried about those 15 young men right now, whose heart is broken and really down. It's my job as their leader to cheer them up."

The report and the non-denial became a hot topic on social media, where users were quick to weigh in with their thoughts about the latest episode of a hot coaching candidate parlaying his success into a higher-profile and more lucrative opportunity.

