ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford Library will be the subject of 2nd Friday in April

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago

Milford Public Library will present at the April 2nd Friday program

Second Friday will be Friday, April 8, 2022, beginning at 7:00PM in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church of Milford.  This month’s program will focus on the Milford Library and the many, varied programs it has to offer.

R. David Lankes said, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.”  Librarians Norma Chalmers and Carolyn Tabor will demonstrate how Milford’s library builds community through its many services and resources.  It’s not your grandparents’ library!!

2 nd Friday is a community service hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Milford.  The programs are always free and family friendly.  Programs are offered both in person and online.  To request a Zoom invitation, please send an email to 2ndFriday.Milford@gmail.com .  Invitations will be emailed the day of the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS19

Tyler Public Library releases their April Programs

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Public Library has released their program list for the month April. This will allow everyone in the community to have something to enjoy all month long. The programs are divided into youth and adult age groups. Youth Programs:. Art-O-Rama Afternoon; April 9 at 2...
TYLER, TX
WacoTrib.com

Good reads at Waco libraries: April 2022

Sharpe’s Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815. Napoleon has been defeated. However, the Duke of Wellington knows that revolutionary threats still abound, and there is no one better to discover and eliminate these threats than his ingenious and wily officer, Richard Sharpe. It's been almost 30...
WACO, TX
Sandusky Register

Huron Library announces April schedule

HURON — The Huron Public Library, 333 Williams St. in Huron, has released its list of fun, community events for April. To find out more or register for a program, head to huronlibrary.org or call 419-433-5009. Note that the library is closed on Sunday, April 17 for Easter. Recurring...
HURON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Middletown Press

Milford plays host to CT boating course in April

MILFORD — Residents have the opportunity to learn safe boating techniques next month. A BOAT AMERICA class, which includes a proctored test, will be held at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla on April 23. The session starts at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
MILFORD, CT
Examiner Enterprise

Calendar of Events

Wednesday, March 30 Lenten Musical Moments with Ad Libs, noon to 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each. Thursday, March...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Community Service#Uban Construction#Milford Public Library#The Milford Library
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Recreation Programs Celebrated

JACKSON – Officials opened a recent Township Council meeting with an award presentation to members of the Jackson Youth Football & Cheerleaders. The crimson clad cheerleaders of that organization once again received a high honor during a recent competition. Mayor Michael Reina presented award certificates to the members of the group. “It is my pleasure to introduce each one of these young ladies for their wonderful, outstanding accomplishments.
fcfreepress

28th Annual Golf Tournament for the Kids

On Monday, May 2nd at the Chambersburg Country Club hosts ” Swing Fore Education. It will benefit the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. It opens at 11a.m. and the Shot Gun start is at 12:30p.m. Mission and Organization. Chambersburg Area School District Foundation advances educational opportunities by securing and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
935
Followers
771
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy