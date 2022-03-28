Milford Library will be the subject of 2nd Friday in April

Second Friday will be Friday, April 8, 2022, beginning at 7:00PM in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church of Milford. This month’s program will focus on the Milford Library and the many, varied programs it has to offer.

R. David Lankes said, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.” Librarians Norma Chalmers and Carolyn Tabor will demonstrate how Milford’s library builds community through its many services and resources. It’s not your grandparents’ library!!

2 nd Friday is a community service hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Milford. The programs are always free and family friendly. Programs are offered both in person and online. To request a Zoom invitation, please send an email to 2ndFriday.Milford@gmail.com . Invitations will be emailed the day of the event.