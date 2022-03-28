ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

For red and blue America, a glaring divide in COVID-19 death rates persists two years later

By ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Political polarization in the U.S. was evident and intensifying long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, two years ago. Americans were already deeply divided about a multitude of issues, with differing opinions concerning healthcare, immigration, voting rights, gun reform and climate change, often leaving little room for...

WGN News

In America, a few days in March 2020 echo two years later

The conversations went like this: It will be just a few days. It can be kept at bay. There will be some inconvenience, sure, but the world will merely be paused — just a short break, out of an abundance of caution, and certainly not any kind of major grinding to a halt. Certainly not […]
CHICAGO, IL
NY1

Monday marks two-year anniversary of first COVID-19 death in New York

Monday marks the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 death in New York. The victim, an 82-year-old woman with pre-existing emphysema, died Friday, March 14, 2020, at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, according to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. The first coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Georgia State
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS

