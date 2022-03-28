ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Man shot 2 on Garfield Drive in Norfolk, police say

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFKKb_0ervjzqv00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Drive in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, police say.

On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Detectives haven’t released many details in the case, but the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

The 22-year-old and 25-year-old victims were found with gunshot wounds police say were not life-threatening. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Knight was taken to Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

Mother demanding answers after son, 25, shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — As 25-year-old Brandon Hall undergoes his second surgery at Sentara Norfolk General, outside the hospital, his mother has been demanding answers. “One night changed his life forever," Melissa Hall said. “Nobody got a hold of me. I mean nobody. I have no answers; I have more questions than answers, and I don’t see how this is possible.”
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ocean View#Public Safety#Norfolk
cbs17

Man with 2 guns, wearing ski mask arrested at Virginia middle school, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A man wearing a ski mask and armed with multiple guns on a Virginia middle school’s property was arrested Thursday morning, police said. The incident began just after 11:10 a.m. at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia. A school resource officer was told that staff heard a gunshot near campus and saw an armed man on school property, a news release from the Prince William County Police Department said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot in Park View area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was shot in the Park View area of the city on Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened near the 1400 block of Leckie Street around 5:07 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound. Police don't...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Daily Mail

Virginia newspaper editor discovered his breaking news reporter had been killed in shooting after repeatedly trying to contact her because he wanted her to cover the crime

An editor for a Virginia newspaper found out his reporter was shot dead outside a bar when he tried to contact her to cover the shooting. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who worked as a breaking news reporter for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage at around 1:55 am in the 300 block of Granby Street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy