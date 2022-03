With the bobblehead doll of one the best hitters in program history watching along, the Nebraska baseball team went quiet on offense Sunday. The Huskers once again fell behind in the early innings and managed just one run on six hits as Michigan took the opening series of the Big Ten season with a 6-1 victory on Ken Harvey bobblehead day in front of 5,075 fans at Haymarket Park.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO