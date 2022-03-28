ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Police looking for 'person of interest' in kidnapping on north side

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago
SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help to find a man who's being called a "person of interest" in an aggravating kidnapping of a 31-year-old victim on the north side. The incident happened on March 1 at 1603 Vance Jackson Road. According to San Antonio Crime Stoppers, at...

San Antonio, TX
