Lexington, KY

Police: Man killed in gunfire exchange with officers

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A central Kentucky man who exchanged gunfire with police has died, authorities said.

Lexington police officers responded Sunday evening to a report of “an armed suicidal subject” at a home, according to a statement from the agency.

When officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons, police said. He fired at officers, and five returned fire, striking him, the statement said. The man died at the scene.

No officers were injured. Those involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting.

