A Chick-fil-A restaurant in California could soon be designated a “public nuisance,” after members of the community have complained to the city council. The Chick-fil-A restaurant, located in Santa Barbara, has been tremendously popular since it opened in 2013, but its success could be having a negative impact on the community. As desiring customers flock to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, those who do not fit in the parking lot are forced onto the adjacent roadway, blocking traffic, residents have alleged, CBS News reported.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO