ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

“Hehe bye”: Ridiculous Gen Z Email Sign-Offs

By Maney
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTypical workplace email sign-offs are usually formal and follow the likes of “best wishes”, “kind regards”, “sincerely” and “thanks”. Gen Z employees on TikTok are showing how they and their Gen Z...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "Yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

TikTok deletes ‘I just a baby’ video and locks mom’s account without explanation

The lack of transparency surrounding TikTok is proving to be a stumbling block for more than just lawmakers attempting to rein in the social media giant.The now well-known creator behind the viral “I just a baby” video, a user who previously went by the name little.blooming.women, has found herself locked out of her account without explanation.On her personal Instagram account, the TikTok user, who’s real name is Jordan, shared the same video from her now-disabled TikTok account explaining how she logged into her account one day to find she no longer had access to it.“We’ll just leave this here...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#College Kids#Formal Language#Tiktok
Distractify

TikToker Notices Weird Detail on U.S. Dollar Bills That People Can’t Unsee Now

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Creative Bloq

Dizzying horse optical illusion has the internet stumped

What's better than a completely perplexing optical illusion, I hear you ask? Well, an optical illusion that features an adorable animal, of course. And our mind-bending find of the day features a horse – but can you tell which way it's rotating?. A video has gone viral on TikTok...
ANIMALS
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
yr.media

Social Media, Beauty Filters and the Rise of Insecurities in Gen Z

There is a direct link between beauty filters and the rise in Gen Z’s insecurities — and young people aren’t happy about it. Recently, the generation has turned to social media platforms like Instagram, Tiktok and Twitter to express their dissatisfaction. Let’s be real, people have used...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Kansas City Star

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg Has Big Plans for Instagram

Last October, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the world that the social media giant was going to be rebranded and reborn as Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. "Today we are seen as a social media company but in our DNA we're a company...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
Indy100

Optical illusion baffles the internet by appearing to move while remaining completely still

An insane optical illusion has left internet users completely baffled as an image appears to move as you scroll.The unusual image was shared on Reddit by someone who goes by the username u/Eatvaca64 with the title, “You got BAMBOOzeld”.In the picture, there are eight green columns that appear to look like sticks of bamboo. Above them are the words, “Drunk pandas” as the sticks somehow seem to move when you scroll up and down the image, or stare for a while.The bizarre moving image does give the viewer the impression of being intoxicated, hence the “drunk pandas” caption.People in the...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy