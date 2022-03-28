“Hehe bye”: Ridiculous Gen Z Email Sign-Offs

The lack of transparency surrounding TikTok is proving to be a stumbling block for more than just lawmakers attempting to rein in the social media giant.The now well-known creator behind the viral “I just a baby” video, a user who previously went by the name little.blooming.women, has found herself locked out of her account without explanation.On her personal Instagram account, the TikTok user, who’s real name is Jordan, shared the same video from her now-disabled TikTok account explaining how she logged into her account one day to find she no longer had access to it.“We’ll just leave this here...
