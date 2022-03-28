ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots are reportedly hosting Jabrill Peppers Monday

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgkgq_0ervh6l900

The Patriots could be adding an established veteran to their secondary. The team is hosting free agent safety Jabrill Peppers Monday, reports ESPN’s Field Yates . Peppers is the biggest name whom the Patriots have hosted this offseason, outside of Leonard Fournette, who re-signed with the Buccaneers last week.

The Browns selected Peppers, 26, with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. While Peppers was solid during his first two professional seasons, the Browns traded him to the Giants before the 2019 draft as part of a package to land Odell Beckham Jr. That might partially explain the Patriots' interest in Peppers: he played for two seasons under Joe Judge.

Like many Patriots targets, Peppers would come at a discount. He was placed on injured reserve last season after tearing his ACL and suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7.

Assuming Peppers is back to full health, he would bring some additional speed to a Patriots secondary that needs it. Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger are currently at the top of the safety depth chart.

Peppers is also versatile and could slot in at cornerback — another point in his favor.

Either way, the Patriots need to add athleticism on defense. The Dolphins have an exceptional and speedy collection of playmakers with the acquisition of Tyreek Hill, and as we know, the Patriots only forced the Bills to punt once in their final two meetings last season.

Peppers has recorded 333 tackles in 61 career games, to go along with four interceptions and 4.5 sacks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#American Football#Espn#Field Yates#Browns#Giants#Acl#Tyreek Hill
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Hosting Former 1st Round Draft Pick

The New England Patriots haven’t made a ton of big moves in free agency this year, but the AFC East franchise could make a notable addition to their defense. According to reports, the Patriots are hosting a former first round NFL Draft pick for a free agency visit on Monday.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL.com Predicts Steelers To Make Big Trade Up In NFL Draft For New QB

One of the teams that people are going to have their eyes on during the 2022 NFL Draft is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is entering a new era as long-time starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger, announced his retirement following the season. The Steelers are in the...
NFL
On3.com

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah releases updated NFL mock draft following free agency moves

This entire offseason has been chaotic across the NFL, with multiple high profile players finding new homes through major trades. The latest surprising move was the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package built around draft picks. After that trade, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has updated his latest mock draft, including some significant shakeups throughout the first round.
NFL
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2022 Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The New York Jets are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy