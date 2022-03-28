Patriots are reportedly hosting Jabrill Peppers Monday

The Patriots could be adding an established veteran to their secondary. The team is hosting free agent safety Jabrill Peppers Monday, reports ESPN’s Field Yates . Peppers is the biggest name whom the Patriots have hosted this offseason, outside of Leonard Fournette, who re-signed with the Buccaneers last week.

The Browns selected Peppers, 26, with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. While Peppers was solid during his first two professional seasons, the Browns traded him to the Giants before the 2019 draft as part of a package to land Odell Beckham Jr. That might partially explain the Patriots' interest in Peppers: he played for two seasons under Joe Judge.

Like many Patriots targets, Peppers would come at a discount. He was placed on injured reserve last season after tearing his ACL and suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7.

Assuming Peppers is back to full health, he would bring some additional speed to a Patriots secondary that needs it. Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger are currently at the top of the safety depth chart.

Peppers is also versatile and could slot in at cornerback — another point in his favor.

Either way, the Patriots need to add athleticism on defense. The Dolphins have an exceptional and speedy collection of playmakers with the acquisition of Tyreek Hill, and as we know, the Patriots only forced the Bills to punt once in their final two meetings last season.

Peppers has recorded 333 tackles in 61 career games, to go along with four interceptions and 4.5 sacks.