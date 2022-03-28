'People are scared to walk at night': Businesses and residents express concern after Mayor Eric Adams allowed charity to buy $11million hotel in NYC's swanky Upper West Side to turn it into housing for ex-cons and homeless people

New Yorkers expressed concerns over plans to transform an Upper West Side building the city said illegally operated as a hotel for years into housing for the homeless, during a town hall discussing the multimillion-dollar project.

'We are very upset and we are very anxious about what's coming,' one resident and neighborhood business owner, Kim Duncan, said during the remotely held community board meeting on February 28 of the plan to overhaul the Royal Park Hotel, approved last month by Mayor Eric Adams.

'There are a lot of residents who are very upset,' Duncan asserted of the project, part of the new mayor's sprawling effort to rid the city of homeless encampments and derelict-inspired crime by transforming Big Apple hotels into taxpayer-supported pads for homeless New Yorkers.

The planned complex - which will be ready for tenants as soon as late 2023 - will house mainly previously incarcerated residents, according to new owners the Fortune Society, who purchased the property in February for $11million after the city sued former owner Hank Fried for illegally using it as a hotel, despite it being zoned for permanent housing.

The mayor's campaign follows an influx of criminal incidents in the City That Never Sleeps seen since the start of the pandemic, which often involve the city's homeless residents.

'We have many, many problems existing right now on Broadway in the 90s,' Duncan said of the planned property, situated on 97th Street between Broadway and West End avenues.

'We have a lot of loitering, we have a lot of aggressive panhandling, we have a lot of people shoplifting, we have people mentally unstable, we have many customers that tell us they do not want to walk down Broadway in the 90s any longer,' Kim said of the neighborhood that will welcome the new residence.

'So,' Duncan discerned, 'I am quite surprised that something like this could go in on block where there are already two shelters.'

New Yorkers expressed concerns over plans to transform the illegally operated Royal Park Hotel, pictured, into housing for the homeless last month, during a town hall discussing the multimillion-dollar project

'Right now this neighborhood is overflowing with issues that we can't handle. I have customers scared to walk at night, so I would like to know what kind of accountability there is.

'I understand that everyone deserves a second chance... however what happens when there is a problem?'

The city reached a settlement with Fried in 2017, which saw the hotelier fork out $1.1 million in penalties to the city for decades of infractions, while selling the 82-unit, seven story property to Fortune, a nonprofit group headquartered in New York that focuses on helping ex-cons, for a cool $11million last month.

'It was an opportunity to purchase a property that we would never be able to afford,' JoAnne Page, president and chief executive of the Fortune Society, told dozens of attendees at the Zoom conference.

However, like Duncan, residents aired concerns during last month's meeting relating to their prospective new neighbors - of which there will be more than 70, Page said - and if they will worsen an area already ravaged by crime over the past two years.

'We can't keep up with the problems on Broadway in the 90s,' Duncan asserted after Page unveiled the purchase, made in partnership with New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Department of Social Services.

'What happens if there is a trouble in your facility?' the Upper West Side resident asked.

'How will you make sure that the residents and the small businesses in your immediate vicinity is not having further problems that are already being caused by the over saturation of shelters and assisted housing already here,' said Duncan, who runs a print shop in the neighborhood.

'And if you read the West Side Rag comments,' the attendee added, referring to criticism seen on forums of a neighborhood news outlet, 'I'm certainly not alone.'

'I'm speaking for about 15 to 20 stores right now.'

Duncan went: 'There are a lot of residents very upset and to have all this done in secrecy and not let anyone in the community know.'

'Our mission is really simple,' the Fortune official asserted. 'It's to support successful re-entry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration.

'By doing that, we know that we can strengthen the very fabrics of the communities most impacted by mass incarceration.'

Page added that the planned facility would provide tenants with programs that offer 'education, employment, and housing assistance,' as well as 'substance abuse treatment, mental health family services,' and medical facilities offering treatment to those with HIV or AIDS.

The organization will also offer tenants classes on 'alternatives to incarceration,' Page said, as well as services that help current inmates plan their move-in following their discharge date.

'We're gonna have 24-hour residential aids and security where we have cameras,' the official assured, 'and our residential aides will be on site.'

Apart from the 24/7 security staff and other aforementioned amenities, Page said the site would also offer on-site supportive services such as case management, group sessions, community building activities, and more.

'We are not supplying panhandlers or ne'er-do-wells,' Page said in response to questions regarding residents' concerns. 'We are supplying people who are trying to rebuild their lives.'

She continued: 'Our commitment is to provide affordable housing for community members to provide low-income housing for people who are impacted by the justice system, and to create a community that is centered on the humanity of those who are most in need - whether it's a community member or someone who is impacted by the justice system.'

Page went on to reveal that 58 of the building's 82 apartments would be reserved for residents who were formerly homeless.

'Justice involvement that pays 30 percent of their income,' she said. 'We expect most of that income to be public assistance.'

She also revealed that 15 of the building's current tenants would be allowed to stay.

'We want them to continue to be part of the community.'

Sidewalk camps littered with furniture and junk were seen lining the streets of Fifth Avenue during the relocation of New York's homeless population in summer 2020

Page added that the building's units would be be rent controlled, with nine 'low-income' units reserved 'for individuals from the community are earning up to 60 percent the area's average income - just shy of $80,000 per year.

'They will pay 30 of their income toward rent,' Page said, who added that the building would also have a live-in super.

Prospective tenants, Page said - in an apparent attempt to quell concerns - will face a 'rigorous screening process' before being admitted, to keep with Fortune's 'commitment of safety to all of the tenants who reside there.'

'People convicted of arson, sex offenders who are convicted of offense requiring a lifetime registry, people convicted of methamphetamine production on any rental property, people assessed as posing a risk of current violence and people assessed as inappropriate for the facility, Page said, would be denied.

'Folks who meet this criteria will not be residing in the building.'

Adams, meanwhile, has said said that the conversion of hotels is one strategy his administration will consider to address a housing shortage.

The former police captain also contends that the use of former hotels for shelters is economically cheaper as the city does not have to spend money for construction on vacant properties.

Despite the negative reaction, many have praised Adams's decision for the conversion due to the 20 per cent closure of New York hotels after the pandemic.

'Eric Adams’ support for converting failed hotel properties into affordable housing supply is exactly the type of common sense approach we need to better protect the safety of our communities and economic resurgence of the hotel industry,' Hotel Trade Council president Richard Maroko told the Commercial Observer.

On Friday, Adams disclosed in an interview with The New York Times that he is planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Eric Adams is planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated encampments

A homeless encampment at the First Ave. station on the L line identified by subway crews last month. Hundreds of homeless people have been camping out in subway tunnels and stations

'We're going to rid the encampments off our street and we're going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,' he told the Times.

'I'm telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments.'