Topeka, KS

NBC4 Columbus

Cuteness overload: Livestream of puppies on National Puppy Day

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A local service dog provider will be highlighting its newest class with an all-day-long puppy livestream on National Puppy Day.   To help celebrate National Puppy Day, Wednesday, Canine Companions will be streaming 16 hours straight of a live-cam featuring their newest 5-week-old future service dogs.   Not only will […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

Are You Ready for All the Cuteness on National Puppy Day?

SEATTLE, WA – National Puppy Day is this Wednesday, March 23, and that means an overload of cuteness.  The following is information from pet insurer, Trupanion.  At Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, we wanted to know what names our new little four legged friends across the country would come running to.   So, we analyzed our database of more than 650,000 insured pets to determine the top 10 puppy names of 2022.  Luna and Charlie hold on to the top spots at #1 and #2 respectively, while Bella crosses the line by a paw - overtaking Cooper as the third most popular puppy name…
PETS
Salem News Online

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Camp Fire members are celebrating “Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” on March 17. Each year, Camp Fire honors the nation’s youth by asking adults to write, post, text, email and tag (#AIKD) notes of encouragement and inspiration to youth everywhere. It is a simple, meaningful way to let youth know how much they are appreciated. Pictured in back row (from left) are Grace Ford, Karlee Strapazzon, Emma Aeschbacher and front row (from left) Karynn McKinney, Kora Aeschbacher, Devon Clark and Shania Gilbert. Camp Fire is also celebrating its 112th birthday this week. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330 386-0645. (Submitted photo)
FESTIVAL
WTVM

Kids at Columbus library celebrate ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’. When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi. Today...
COLUMBUS, GA
KATU.com

A Fun St. Patrick’s Day Workout for Kids

Health and fitness expert Beth Oliver joined us to share a fun way to get your kids excited about St. Patrick’s Day... and get them moving too! For more fitness inspiration from Beth visit her website. Saint Patrick’s Day Workout for Kids. We all want to keep our...
FITNESS
WIBW

Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka sub shops will donate 100% of their sales on Wednesday to the Special Olympics - not just the profits. On Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike’s says 100% of its sales will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help over 70 Kansas teams and athletes who will attend the games between June 5-12 in Orlando.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Ballet dances fairy doll tales at Kay’s Garden

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet gave a dance recital at Kay’s Garden at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center Saturday morning. An enchanted toy shop sees brisk business during the day but at night the toys come to life! After the performnce, the ballerinos visited the Dinosar exhibits in the Zoo. The Kansas Ballet […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Jobs available, Jefferson’s set to open in spring

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest eatery opening at 29th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka is looking to fill a number of positions, according to their social media page. According to Andrew Collmeyer, Director of Operations for Jefferson’s, the restaurant is planning a soft opening and wants to get the ball rolling by April 18. “Hopefully, […]
TOPEKA, KS
FMX 94.5

The Top 10 People In Lubbock That Need To Be Slapped

Like a whirlwind, the pimp-slap heard round the world has come and gone. We’ve heard every single opinion from every single little de-evolved idiot and now it’s almost time to move on. That’s right, I said “almost”. Let’s start with the fact that it’s never,...
LUBBOCK, TX
WIBW

Fans flock to Forbes to kickoff Final Four fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans flocked to Forbes Field, focused on finding their Final Four-bound team. “They’re a hometown team and there’s really no other good team,” a young fan named Bryant said, as he joined a line hoping for autographs. The Sunday night crowd at Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

List reveals the most popular baby names in Kansas

The most popular baby names in Kansas have been announced for 2022. Names.org released the data. It compiled information based on Social Security Administration data. For boys, Liam ranks No. 1, followed by Oliver and Henry. Theodore is a new name on the list this year.   Seven of Kansas’ top 10 boys’ names are also […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

