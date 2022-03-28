ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘CODA’ Didn’t Deserve To Be The Oscars Season Villain

By Marina Fang
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ktzT_0ervgsD700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BH1KW_0ervgsD700

Every Oscars season, there often seems one or several movies that become that year’s “villain” on the internet. Sometimes, this brings up extremely valid critiques of the movie (ahem, “ Green Book ”). But other times, designating a major Oscars contender non grata happens solely because people feel the need to find something new to talk about during the monthslong awards season slog.

Over the last month, as it emerged as a Best Picture front-runner, the Apple TV+ dramedy “CODA” became this season’s villain. A month ago, it won Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards , a major precursor that is often (but not always) predictive of the Oscars’ Best Picture prize, cementing its status as the movie to beat.

One of the major narratives that emerged among detractors was that it was too feel-good and crowd-pleasing to win Best Picture . Some even went as far as calling “CODA,” which won the Grand Jury Prize when it premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and has garnered widespread critical acclaim, a “ glorified Lifetime movie.

It’s a terrible way to treat a movie that has been historic and significant on several fronts: the first movie with a majority-deaf cast to win Best Picture , only the third Best Picture winner ever directed by a woman, and the first time a Best Picture winner has come from a streaming service.

Directed by Sian Heder, “CODA” follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a talented high school senior in a small fishing town in Massachusetts whose music teacher encourages her to apply to Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music. But Ruby is torn between her dreams and her familial obligations. As the only hearing member of her family — a child of deaf adults (hence the film’s double-meaning title) — she often serves as their interpreter, navigating bureaucratic situations for her family’s fishing business. She also feels guilty that her deaf parents and brother can’t fully take part in her musical talents and ambitions.

Sure, its plot quickly becomes predictable and contains a sentimental and — depending on your taste — syrupy-sweet ending that ties up the story in a neat bow. But that’s no reason to diminish it in the harsh way its detractors have.

Plenty of feel-good, inspirational tales with familiar narrative beats win Best Picture. Moreover, being a sentimental crowd-pleaser isn’t an inherently bad thing or representative of the quality of the movie. And “CODA” is significant for telling a widely appealing, commercialized story in ways Hollywood has long neglected.

The movie’s success is a huge — albeit long-overdue — step forward for disability representation in Hollywood. As Ruby’s father Frank, Troy Kotsur is now the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. He joins “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin, who became the first — and until now — only deaf performer to win an Oscar, when she won Best Actress for 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.”

Matlin has been by far the most prominent deaf actor — or let’s face it, disabled actor — in Hollywood, when there should have been many more to follow in her footsteps. Only 2.7% of characters in the 100 highest-earning movies were disabled, according to a 2017 report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

This is despite the majority of Best Actor wins in Oscars history having been given to non-disabled actors playing disabled or sick characters — which has led to some truly horrific and dangerous films about disabled people. A lot of these Oscars winners also portray disabled people like objects of pity or inspiration.

In “CODA” however, the disabled characters in the film are humanized and treated like three-dimensional characters, thanks to deaf actors.

This is why Matlin pushed for deaf actors to be cast for the deaf roles in “CODA.” Matlin, who was the first deaf actor cast in the film, put her foot down when producers were pressuring Heder to cast a non-deaf actor as Frank. Matlin told Time in August that she found that idea “outrageous” and threatened to leave the film.

“I don’t really have the luxury to do that all the time,” she said. “But in this case, I knew it wasn’t right. I believed in this, and I fought.”

She added: “You can’t have hearing actors play deaf characters, regardless of how big of a name you put in there, or box office. Playing a deaf character is not a costume you can put on or take off at the end of the day.”

Despite this, “CODA” isn’t a perfect representation of deafness. There have been valid and thoughtful criticisms , for instance, that the movie centers on a hearing person to tell a story about deaf representation and seems geared toward making hearing people understand the experiences of deaf people . But that doesn’t take away from its significance, and its success will hopefully open the door (again, very belatedly) for more varied stories about deaf characters and more starring roles for deaf actors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIaDA_0ervgsD700

“CODA” winning Best Picture may also help reshape the idea of an “Oscar movie,” as previous groundbreaking Best Picture winners like “Moonlight” and “Parasite” have.

For example, movies directed by women or centering on women or girls often get short shrift at the Oscars. It’s telling that Heder wasn’t nominated for Best Director, despite the movie’s other major nominations and wins. The academy often seems to consider family dramedies too small and domestic in scope to win major awards.

It’s telling that when we picture an “Oscar movie,” it’s often about how big and sweeping it is. Epics with explosive visual effects, for instance, tend to be front-runners. By contrast, more intimate movies like “CODA” are often unfairly classified as “small,” insultingly implying that they involved less effort.

Despite its late-breaking surge, “CODA” winning Best Picture isn’t all that surprising, either. The academy’s preferential ballot voting system favors movies that appeal to a wide audience — something middle of the road. It’s easy to see a variety of voters, maybe those with wildly different picks for a number-one slot, agreeing on “CODA” and ranking it their second or third choice. Plus, the cast has made many joyful appearances throughout Oscars season, becoming great ambassadors for the film, which certainly can help tip the scales. (Surely, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house after Kotsur’s wonderful speech when he won Best Supporting Actor. )

For all the academy’s efforts to improve the diversity of its membership, the perception of what makes an “Oscar movie” — while slowly changing in tandem with the increasingly more diverse membership — is still fairly limited.

A good chunk of this year’s Oscars contenders were coming-of-age stories by and about middle-aged white men, which disappointingly still seems like the academy’s default demographic. Feel-good, crowd-pleasing movies featuring, say, a protagonist’s search for identity and a triumph over the odds, are the kind of movies that appeal to a wide audience and reach a lot of viewers. “CODA” continuing that tradition while featuring a story we haven’t seen represented on this big of a stage is a hugely significant win for the Oscars, for Hollywood — and for movie lovers everywhere.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Emilia Jones
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Coda#Deaf People#Deafness#Actor
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again

John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

15K+
Followers
825
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy