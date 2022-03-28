MileOne Autogroup launches MileOneCares

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officers responded to reports of chaos at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday and quickly learned that it stemmed from a brawl, according to authorities. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said that some people began acting rowdy and throwing around chairs on Saturday evening. The cracking sound the chairs made when they smashed against other objects created confusion and scared shoppers, Davis said. Anne Arundel County Police say a fight broke out this evening at Arundel Mills Mall. Sgt. Jacklyn Davis says a group of people were throwing around chairs in the food court. The sound of the chairs smashing against other objects was mistaken for gunshots, causing panic @wjz pic.twitter.com/Uc26nUSXwy — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 27, 2022

