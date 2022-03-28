ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MileOne Autogroup launches MileOneCares

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

foxbaltimore.com

Midland Daily News

The 7 Best Baltimore Neighborhoods

Charm City is more than just its famous harbor—it’s historic Baltimore neighborhoods with iconic row houses, revitalized areas with warehouse lofts, districts with charming brick roads, and plenty of other reasons that will make you want to move here. Not sure which Baltimore neighborhood you should call home? Here are our picks for the 7 best Baltimore neighborhoods.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Flying Chairs Create Chaos At Arundel Mills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officers responded to reports of chaos at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday and quickly learned that it stemmed from a brawl, according to authorities. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said that some people began acting rowdy and throwing around chairs on Saturday evening. The cracking sound the chairs made when they smashed against other objects created confusion and scared shoppers, Davis said. Anne Arundel County Police say a fight broke out this evening at Arundel Mills Mall. Sgt. Jacklyn Davis says a group of people were throwing around chairs in the food court. The sound of the chairs smashing against other objects was mistaken for gunshots, causing panic @wjz pic.twitter.com/Uc26nUSXwy — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 27, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD

