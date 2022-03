What started as one mother’s grieving response to the death of a daughter has grown into one of Denver’s most respected nonprofits serving needy children. More than 145 participants took to the lanes at Bowlero Cherry Creek on Saturday, March 12, to raise over $17,000 for Kenzi’s Causes. Safelite Autoglass sponsored the Bowl4Kidz event, which successfully brought in over 226 new toys for the annual toy shop and over 363 pounds of food and household goods for Kenzi’s House. Proceeds from the event will fund the Dolls for Daughters and Toys for Boys Toy Shops in December.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO