Illinois State

USDA / FOOD PURCHASE PROGRAM

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 1 day ago

(BLOOMINGTON) State agencies, universities, and other government entities may buy food from local farmers after the departments of agriculture...

www.freedom929.com

The Richmond Observer

USDA updates eligibility for Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has clarified the definition of a spot market sale and hog eligibility under the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program, which assists producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020. Hog producers will also now be required to submit documentation to support information provided on their SMHPP application. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through April 29, 2022, which is an extension of the April 15, 2022, deadline previously set for the program.
freightwaves.com

DOT unlocks $2.9 billion to expand freight capacity

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $2.9 billion in funds available for freight projects that combine three grant programs authorized by the infrastructure law signed last year. The funding opportunity includes $1 billion available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program, $1.55 billion from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America...
foodsafetynews.com

Montana signs shipment agreement with USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the State of Montana have finalized a Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) agreement, which provides an opportunity for selected state-inspected meat and poultry processors to ship their products across state lines. Under the CIS agreement, the State of Montana may inspect meat...
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
KVIA

How you can get discounted internet thanks to federal funding

EL PASO, Texas -- Having access to the internet has become a basic utility, but not everyone can afford it. A federal program is in place to help low income families receive discounted internet. It's called the Affordable Connectivity Program, run by the Federal Communications Commission. You can receive up...
WDVM 25

Funds coming for emergency food and shelter programs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Nearly a quarter-million dollars could soon give a big boost to local homeless shelters and feeding sites working to help those in need. A national emergency food and shelter program awards the money to Washington County. The United Way will collect applications from local agencies for grant funding. It will help […]
Contra Costa Herald

USDA Food & Nutrition Service Western Region says "Thank a Farmer" on National Ag Day March 22

A recognition during National Ag Week – March 20-26, 2022. SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 – Today, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s (FNS) Western Region (Alaska, American Samoa, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington) joins millions of Americans in celebrating National Ag Day. The special recognition encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. This day also provides an opportunity to show appreciation to hard-working farmers who provide delicious and nutritious food for families across the region.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five area municipalities get funds for broadband expansion

Projects covering four municipalities in Indiana County and a fifth in Armstrong County are getting $273,859 for middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure as part of a package of $10 million for 19 projects across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Tuesday. “Getting the fiber optic cable...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Food Program Funds Delayed by JeffCo Commission Questions

Jefferson County Commissioners on Tuesday put the brakes on doling out federal money to COVID-prompted food programs. The agenda for the commission’s committee meeting had three entities that were being considered for awards of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kikstart Inc.’s award of $725,250 was initially removed from consideration because of questions from the county manager’s office.
