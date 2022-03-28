MUNICIPAL MEETINGS TONIGHT

The pitter-patter of Little Steps is audible once again at Family Promise of Hall County. Closed for nearly a year to undergo renovations, implement state-regulated policies and procedures and install new playground equipment in order to become licensed via the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, Little Steps Community Daycare reopened March 14 to continue meeting the child care needs of vulnerable and low-income families.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO