MUNICIPAL MEETINGS TONIGHT

The Sumter County Commission will be back to full strength when two women appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill in for a pair of suspended commissioners are sworn in at tonight’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Everglades Recreation Complex. Diane Spencer, a retired attorney with three decades...
The grassfire was just west of Central Community College on Highway 6 in southeast Hastings. Warm today, cooler tomorrow but warming up into the weekend. Warm today, cool tomorrow, warming up into the weekend. Neighboring business to Bert’s takes a loss from the fire. Updated: 20 hours ago. Neighboring...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tuesday, Cape Girardeau voters met candidates for several municipal elections coming up next month. This was the first of its kind, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce. The idea is to hear from the candidates, so voters can make an informed decision. “We...
[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] Months of controversy likely won't end tonight. The Douglas County school board is expected to name a finalist for its next superintendent, hire an outside law firm and respond to a lawsuit against the district and four board members over the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise.
We’ll get our first look at design plans for a new Casey Park skate park at a meeting tonight in Auburn. The public meeting is at 6:30 at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says Grindline, the company working with the city on the park, will present its design, based on input at past public meetings.
The pitter-patter of Little Steps is audible once again at Family Promise of Hall County. Closed for nearly a year to undergo renovations, implement state-regulated policies and procedures and install new playground equipment in order to become licensed via the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, Little Steps Community Daycare reopened March 14 to continue meeting the child care needs of vulnerable and low-income families.
