Toledo, OH

UTMC Earns Top Score in 2022 Healthcare Equality Index

utoledo.edu
 1 day ago

The University of Toledo Medical Center has again been recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. UTMC was among the first healthcare providers in the country to participate in the nationwide Healthcare Equality Index and has continued to receive the top distinction in every survey...

news.utoledo.edu

MedicalXpress

New index shows international healthcare systems becoming more universal

Healthcare systems across the world have become more universal over the last 25 years, but countries in the Global South still lag behind those in the North, according to a new healthcare universalism index developed by researchers from the Oxford Department of International Development (ODID). Data derived using the new...
HEALTH SERVICES
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

15 US health systems with the best patient reviews

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) Ascension (St. Louis) Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) UPMC (Pittsburgh) Spectrum Health (Grand...
HEALTH SERVICES
biospace.com

Digital Twin Studies: the Next Inflection in Equal, Equitable, Healthcare

MIL Director Dr. Azizi Seixas demonstrates the MILbox/Courtesy Dr. Azizi Seixas. The Media and Innovation Lab (MIL) at the University of Miami is developing digital twins of patients in an effort to bring robust healthcare to underserved communities. The program is a remote health monitoring solution in a box – hence the name, The MILbox – that measure conditions over a week or more, rather than the few days typical of many remote monitoring solutions.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 strategic drivers for women’s healthcare

Women’s health is a hot topic. This article originally appeared on ECG's website. From restructuring service lines to improve experience, enhance efficiency, and address disparities to deploying digital innovations, women’s health is going through an era of sweeping change. Private equity and investment funding for women’s health totaled $1.3 billion in 2021, underlining a widespread interest in revolutionizing how, when, and where women receive care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
pymnts

AHA Enters VC Business, Looks to Seed Promising Health Startups

As healthcare undergoes its greatest transformation of the modern era, it’s clear that the monolithic system in place is crying for innovation, and venture capital (VC) funding is coming from some unexpected sources to spur innovation where it’s needed most in 2022. The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New public health ad campaign features healthcare's biggest names

Some of the biggest leaders in healthcare have teamed up in a new advertising campaign encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, CBS reported March 17. The ads called Oath and Trust are a pair of 60-second spots that will run on social media and TV next week....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
The 74

3 COVID Learning Success Case Studies

Despite constant learning disruption, some U.S. schools achieved record-breaking graduation rates and student engagement during the pandemic, according to a new national report.  In one Massachusetts school, a midday “office hours” block became permanent — time for students to vent, unwind, and deep focus. In a Colorado school district, school-run food drives doubled as a chance […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WAFF

Equal Pay Day 2022: Alabama women earn 73 cents for every dollar earned by men

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday is Equal Pay Day. A day that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. According to the United States Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, in 2020, a full-time, year-round working woman was paid on average 83% of what her male counterpart was paid in the U.S.
ALABAMA STATE
rolling out

Keanna Barber discusses Black representation, mentors in entrepreneurship

Keeana Barber is the CEO of WDB Marketing, a one-stop marketing and promotions shop. They offer graphic design, print services, web design, marketing and promotional strategies. Barber talks with rolling out about her business, Black representation in entrepreneurship and ways we can support Black businesses going forward. What led you...
ECONOMY
Opelika-Auburn News

WOOLLEY: EEOC issues new guidance on caregiver bias

On Monday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued updated guidance on “caregiver discrimination” in the workplace. The guidance emphasizes pandemic-related issues, but it is not limited to that. While “caregiver status” is not a protected category under federal anti-discrimination laws, employers can violate federal laws by treating employees...
OPELIKA, AL
HIT Consultant

Zero Clients: The New Face of Security for Healthcare

Healthcare data is notoriously vulnerable to hacking. The pandemic has stretched industry resources thin, and data quality and security are suffering as a result. In addition, the rise in mobile applications, the adoption of mobile workstations, and the ease with which organizations can now expand into cloud accounts have made the industry more vulnerable than ever before. In short, “the attack surface” is now expansive.
TECHNOLOGY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Immunization Clinics Announced for Rising 7th Graders

LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 29, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough) and meningococcal (meningitis) vaccines for currently enrolled 6th graders (rising 7th graders) at school-located immunization clinics during the week of April 18, 2022. Tdap and meningococcal immunizations are required for children attending school (entering 7th grade) in […] The post Immunization Clinics Announced for Rising 7th Graders appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
morningbrew.com

HR Transform 2022 focused on flexibility, data, and empathetic leadership

Wait, what year is this? With Omicron finally on the wane in the US, I flew to Las Vegas in mid-March for an epic bender HR Transform 2022, a three-day conference for HR leaders and entrepreneurs with a focus on the modern workplace. Aside from requiring proof of vaccination, the conference (almost) felt like 2019, with a majority of maskless faces, no social distancing, and attendees chatting over drinks—indoors!
ECONOMY
Chloe Chioy

US Perception of the Gender Pay Gap in 2021

While there’s discussion about how wide the gender pay gap currently is, there’s no doubt that it persists in 2021 and more significantly impacts women of color. As a society we still have a long way to go to close the gender pay gap, but knowing how to solve this ongoing problem is more complicated.

