DALLAS -- SMU named Rob Lanier as its men's basketball coach on Sunday after he took Georgia State to the NCAA tournament this season. Lanier was 53-30 in his three seasons at Georgia State. He previously took Siena to the NCAA tourney in 2002, in the first of his four seasons as coach there. In between those head-coaching stints, Lanier was an assistant at Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO