Logan Mwangi: Teenager was 'moving rubbish', court told

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager was moving rubbish to dump into a river, hours before a child's body was found, a court has heard. CCTV captured the 14-year-old and co-accused John Cole moving bags in the early hours of 31 July, 2021. Cardiff Crown Court heard they were thrown into the River...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
Daily Mail

Irish crime boss linked to Tyson Fury is jailed for 21 years for smuggling £30million of drugs into UK after police raided his luxury gated bullet-proofed mansion

An Irish crime boss linked to Tyson Fury has been jailed for 21 years for smuggling £30million of drugs into the UK. Police found thousands of pounds worth of cash stuffed down the back of a sofa when they raided Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh's luxury bullet-proofed mansion. Kavanagh, originally from...
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
iheart.com

Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 12-Year-Old Will Be Fired

The Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy is being fired from the force. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that she reviewed the case and determined that the officer who fired the shot violated the department's use of force directive. None of the four officers involved in...
The Spun

5 Men Charged In Murder Of Former Boxing Great

Nine years after the murder of former three weight class world champion Hector Camacho, the first suspects in his killing have been arrested. Five men are accused in the slaying of “Macho” Camacho outside of a bar in 2012. At 50 years old, Camacho was shot in the...
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
