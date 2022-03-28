ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Announces and Deletes Match Announcement For RAW, Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Be There

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on their Facebook page, WWE announced a big tag team match for tonight’s episode of RAW, but later deleted...

411mania.com

Comments / 13

wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey

A new rumor that appeared online this weekend caught the attention of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, as it claimed she had heat with a certain top WWE star. “Bliss reportedly disliked Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries,” it stated. “The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – March 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – March 28, 2022. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Injury Altering Plans for WrestleMania 38 Match

– Fightful Select has a report on a planned WrestleMania 38 match that has been significantly altered and possibly scrapped due to a major roster injury. As noted, former WWE Champion Big E suffered a severe neck injury on SmackDown during a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. According to the report, a six-man tag team match featuring The New Day vs. Ridge Holland, Sheamus, and Butch was planned at one point for the event.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Event Results 3.27.22: Trish Stratus Slaps Becky Lynch, More

Sunday night’s WWE live in Toronto saw Becky Lynch confronted by Trish Stratus after the main event and getting slapped. WWE held the event the Coca-Cola Coliseum and you can see the results below, per WZ:. * The Miz interrupts the Kevin Owens Show with Trish Stratus, which had...
WWE
hypebeast.com

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H Officially Announces His Retirement

After 25 years of wrestling for the WWE, professional wrestling icon Triple H has officially announced his retirement from the ring. During a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith‘s “Stephen A’s World” for ESPN‘s First Take, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley “Triple H,” revealed that he will never wrestle again. The 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer noted that he experienced health issues back in September. Receiving a procedure for what has been discovered to be a genetic heart issue that caused heart failure, Triple H now has a defibrillator in his chest.
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Name & Photo for Unified WWE & Universal Title

Roman Reigns said in part of his promo from Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown that he would be crowned the “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion” after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. A photo making the rounds on social media shows a giant belt that WWE has been...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Whether Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has an update on where things stand with Cody Rhodes and WWE, with many speculating that he could appear on tonight’s go-home edition of Raw prior to WrestleMania 38 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to Fightful, Rhodes was not on the internal script...
WWE
ComicBook

Bret Hart Praises Brock Lesnar, Takes a Shot at Goldberg and Responds to AEW Rumors

Bret Hart took part in a recent virtual signing event with Signed By Superstars and responded to Brock Lesnar's recent comments. "The Beast" named "The Hitman" as his dream match opponent (Hart was unfortunately retired long before Lesnar was on WWE's main roster) and Hart responded by saying, "I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I've never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he's a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Bo Dallas Says He’s Returning To Wrestling Soon

Former WWE Superstar Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner recently. During the session, Rotunda confirmed he’s eyeing a return to the ring soon. “I’m far from done,” Dallas said. “Not to make any cliché, but I’m just getting started and if...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To Raw

WrestleMania 38 is less than a week away, and there’s only one more episode of Raw to go before the Show of Shows. You never know who might show up during WrestleMania season and PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Lashley is expected to return during next week’s episode of Raw in Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE

