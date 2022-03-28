ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Legal expert: Judge to review status of Astroworld Fest lawsuit to make sure case doesn't drag out

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roIIx_0erveMKn00

On Monday, a judge will review the status of a civil lawsuit brought by the families of the Astroworld Festival victims.

This comes after Houston rapper Travis Scott performed for the first time since 10 concertgoers were killed in the tragedy back in November.

SEE RELATED STORY: Travis Scott performs for the first time since Astroworld Tragedy days before hearing

According to Hollywood publications, including TMZ and Rolling Stone, Scott's private performance was for a pre-Oscars party in Bel Air, California.

During a status conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Harris County Civil Courthouse, a judge will see where the case stands and will review the motions that have been filed.

"This is just going to be one of many status conferences that this judge has, probably on a monthly basis I would guess, just to stay on top of the parties, on top of the case, and make sure that it doesn't drag out until the year 2030," said Steve Shellist, a legal expert.

Previously, the nearly 400 lawsuits filed on behalf of concertgoers were consolidated into one civil case.

SEE RELATED: 1st court hearing held for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits

On the agenda for the status conference are several issues raised by attorneys on the case, which the judge could address all at once. There is also an emergency motion filed on behalf of the family of the youngest concert victim, Ezra Blount, requesting the sweeping gag order to either be lifted or revised. It is unclear if that request will be resolved on Monday.

Shellist said eventually, the court process will move forward to the depositions, when witnesses, concertgoers, and other people involved in the case will be questioned under oath.

"Astroworld Aftermath" takes you inside the festival and what happened that night.

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.

SEE ALSO:

Astroworld Aftermath

Attorneys file to combine nearly 300 lawsuits in Astroworld festival tragedy

13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld Festival

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
State
California State
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Civil Lawsuit#Civil Case#Attorneys#Astroworld Fest#Rolling Stone
Billboard

The Legal Beat: Capitol Records & The Neverending Copyright Story

This is The Legal Beat, a weekly newsletter about music law from Billboard Pro, offering you a one-stop cheat sheet of big new cases, important rulings, and all the fun stuff in between. This week: Capitol Records files a new case in a years-long effort to collect a copyright judgment...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Man reveals how woman on Hinge asked him on a date and ICE showed up instead

A man has claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) showed up to what he thought was a date with a woman on Hinge.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Yahya, @yahya.of.steel, noted that he matched with a “white conservative girl on Hinge.” He then said that she “asked [him] out on a date.”However, when he went to meet up with her, she wasn’t there. And according to Yahya, “Ice was waiting at the restaurant for [him].”“[Don’t worry] they didn’t catch me,” he wrote in the caption of the video, along with the different hashtags, including #truestory.As of 28 March,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy