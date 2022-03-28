ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an interiors expert, there’s an easy way to add £40k to your house WITHOUT having to redecorate the whole thing

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 1 day ago
THERE are loads of ways you can add value to your home.

Most of them involve some pretty pricey building work or pricey redecorating.

Framed art can add another dimension to a space Credit: Getty

Luckily, you don't actually have to rip out your entire kitchen to add a lot of value to your home.

A home staging expert recently revealed that there is another simple trick that works wonders.

Adding art into your home can increase its value by an amazing £40,000.

You don't have to be clued in to the art world either, any art will do according to interiors expert Elaine Penhaul.

The art enthusiast shared that some homeowners will rent large abstract pieces that cover entire walls in a bid to attract buyers.

While others opt for several smaller prints and paintings to add a dash of colour to their space.

According to Nationwide, the average house price in the UK is a whopping £260,230.

Meaning that the simple addition of some artwork could increase your home's value significantly.

The reason artwork can make such a huge difference is due to the emotional response it creates.

"It helps to offer homebuyers an immediate sense of homeliness, and will help your home stand out,” the pro says.

There are no hard and fast rules to follow, but Elaine recommends hanging art in the hallway, since that's the first thing potential buyers will see.

To add some colour and texture you can create a gallery wall in places like the living room.

One large piece in the bedroom or staircase can add a bit of drama, and make your home stand out from the rest.

Art can help invoke happy memories, so having pieces dotted throughout a house can keep spirits high.

Elaine explained that art is a "universal language" and can signify a certain lifestyle viewers might want to obtain.

Adding a few framed pieces could significantly increase the value of your home Credit: Getty

