CAVALCADE: Having a detective for a dad

When I was 9 years old, I remember walking into the living room and seeing my dad hunched over a notepad, talking to himself.

“Go to your room until I’m done,” he had said to me while I stood there with my backpack still on from school, arms crossed in annoyance.

I did go to my room at first — but I peered around the stairwell often, watching my dad scribble on pages of yellow paper while mumbling about a young boy named Robert Manwill.

Manwill was 8 years old when he went missing. My father was scrambling with other law enforcement to find him. Extensive interviews with his mother and her boyfriend ensued. My dad took his work home to beat the clock, which is an extremely small window when a child goes missing.

I watched the bags under my dad's eyes get darker. He’d work day and night for nearly a week before they found the boy. Emotionally, this case was the hardest, my father said.

Manwill was found in an irrigation canal, murdered . He had rocks in his pockets to weigh him down. His mother and her boyfriend were later convicted in his death.

I grew up watching my father, Nick Duggan, who's currently retired from the Boise Police Department, get called into work early in the morning, late at night, any time of day he was needed. He worked violent crimes most of my childhood.

He would take his clothing off in the garage to be washed after coming back from examining a body, or from a weeks-old murder. I remember him smelling horrible often.

“You never forget the smell of death,” my dad would say.

One night he came home, only to tell me my friend had passed away — something I'll never forget, because that was when our lives finally crossed in a different way.

Having a father who was a detective formed my perception of reality. I knew a happy childhood, and I knew happy endings. But, I also knew a lot of those people I watched my dad investigate did not have that luxury.

My younger sister would call my dad’s boss “the bad man” — the man who had to call my father and tell him to come into work. She would agonize that my father had to leave us for something else, but growing older, I understood.

The calls my dad would leave his family for often never had happy endings. Someone else probably lost a piece of their family, while ours was still whole.

Going into journalism I realized there were missing and murdered people out there that do not have those happy endings. Their families can no longer give them a happy childhood. They can no longer make any more good memories.

The only power I had was to write.

For this edition of 2022 Cavalcade, I interviewed my dad about life as a police officer and what it's like investigating cold cases in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Q&A

AD: What led to becoming a detective?

ND: As a young man I used to like detective movies or shows. Clint Eastwood, Dirty Harry. That was what I viewed as police work at the time. Then, when I was hired in 1994, I worked the first seven years of patrol which I enjoyed. But after seven years, I thought that I needed a new challenge. I needed to expand my law enforcement experience. So I was selected for the gang unit. I spent five years as a gang detective and inherently, those involve violent crimes. The next step was to become a detective, so for the next nine years, I worked as a violent crime detective. It was probably the most enjoyable years of my career and the most rewarding, because not only are you providing a necessary service for families of victims, but you are also rewarding yourself when you investigate a case and it successfully gets prosecuted.

AD: What does the investigative process of solving a homicide look like? You come upon a scene, what do you do?

ND: Every homicide investigation is different, the circumstances are different, the location is different, the reason behind a homicide is different. There is no template on how to solve a murder. But, when you respond to the scene, you are briefed by patrol officers. You view the scene, make sure it's been protected so that evidence can be collected and preserved appropriately. As the lead detective, you'd meet with the coroner and forensic pathologist, go over the body, work with them to determine likely cause and manner of death. You'd call the crime lab, the prosecutors office. Then you would work with members of your team to make assignments. You might assign a couple of detectives to interview suspects or witnesses, people with knowledge of the case. You might assign a detective to lead the area search around the crime scene, maybe collect video camera footage. You might assign a detective to work directly with the crime lab. Then you have a meeting as a team, and consolidate that all into one comprehensive case.

AD: What happens when you don't know who the murderer is?

ND: You continue to work the case. You might employ services of the FBI or DNA lab. You start piecing it together like a puzzle. It's one piece at a time, and hopefully you get all the pieces.

AD: What was the hardest part about being a detective?

ND: The hardest part was seeing firsthand the devastation of violent crime on a victim and their family. You walk through the entire process with them, all the way to the conclusion of the court process. It's just, it's tough to see. Especially death notifications. Victims or family members go through that absolute emotional devastation. There's no template. It's about trying to use your empathy and your compassion. That will probably be the worst part of their entire life. You never know how they are going to react. You try to make sure they have support right away, but if not, you'd bring a victim witness coordinator with you that could immediately engage them in finding support services.

AD: What was the worst case you have worked?

ND: The Robert Manwill case. He was an 8-year-old boy who was initially reported missing. It turned out his mother's boyfriend tortured him and then murdered him, disposing of his body. Eight days later he was finally recovered. The hardest part was simply just being involved. The FBI's Behavioral Science Unit assisted us in that case. They created a profile of the suspected killer.

AD: Why was the case so hard?

ND: Emotionally it was hard. I had kids at home in the same age range. To see how that young boy was treated in the home day in and day out, month after month, the torture inflicted on him. It was so tough. Seeing the crime scene, listening to interviews, hearing what was done to him. It was difficult to capture all that emotionally, and then to later deal with it. It made me appreciate the relationships I have at home.

AD: When you are handed down a case that is unsolved, where do you start?

ND: Cold cases are just that — they're cold. They lack any investigative follow up, they lack the ability for further forensic evaluation. Other cold cases may have new information that surfaces that would require the case to be re-evaluated. You could resubmit the evidence from that cold case and hope that you get a DNA profile. The first thing you'd do though, is go through it — page by page, photo by photo. You might go back and re-interview witnesses, you might listen to interviews, go through every piece with a fine-toothed comb. Something might stick out.

AD: How are cold cases passed down? Do you get designated time to work on them?

ND: They are generally based on new evidence and availability. A supervisor might periodically go through the cold cases and try to evaluate whether there is some new information or some new technology that might enhance the case. Some agencies out there have cold case units, but most agencies just rely on their own experience and techniques to process their way through that case. You have your active cases, and you have your inactive cases. So obviously your active cases are the ones that you're working on. Or, they're occurring right now. And so you would need to spend the majority of your time working on fresh cases or your active investigations. As time permits, you would look into your cold case. You would sit down for a day or two at a time and do nothing but work through the case. And once you do, if something surfaces such as a DNA profile or new information that could potentially solve the case, of course you would bring that to the forefront of your your assigned cases. But as a general rule, most cold cases are somewhat investigated in the background.

AD: Are there any coincidences when it comes to murder?

ND: There are no coincidences in murder.

AD: Why is that?

ND: I don't believe in those coincidences. Coincidences don't kill people. There's always a root cause, a reason, a motive. No coincidences, there's always a reason behind it.

AD: Do you think your profession contributed to your daughter becoming a crime reporter?

ND: Being exposed to the cases I have worked and understanding of the stuff I had to do may have directed you towards this career path.

AD: How do you feel that your daughter is now a crime reporter?

ND: I am proud. I'm glad we have a common interest in criminal justice.