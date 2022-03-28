ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.2 Transmissibility, 2nd Booster Shot

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much more transmissible is the BA.2 subvariant compared to the original omicron strain?. As cases begin to show signs of increase and as the omicron subvariant quickly rises as the dominant strain in parts of the U.S., will you need another booster shot?. Here's what you need to...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Omicron subvariant BA.2: The new symptoms to look out for

A new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 called BA.2 was discovered in the United States and several other countries earlier this year. BA.2 has been spreading more internationally but is not widespread in the U.S. despite it being a “variant of concern” and present in all 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Harwood Heights, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
City
Fairview Heights, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Transmissibility#Idph
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ABC News

With 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses looming, experts say not so fast

Even as most eligible Americans have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Pfizer and Moderna have now asked the FDA to authorize yet another booster dose -- especially for elderly Americans, a group that tends to have weaker immune protection. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize fourth doses...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
cruisehive.com

CDC Relaxes Protocols for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has modified its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters. The changes made are more relaxed as the cruise industry is sailing safely with fewer cases onboard. CDC Updates Requirements for Cruise Ships. As cruise ships continue to operate...
INDUSTRY
WGN News

Blood pressure medication recall is impacting millions, what patients need to know

CHICAGO, IL – If you or someone you know takes blood pressure medication, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. Pfizer issued a nationwide recall for Accuretic tablets and their two generic versions, quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide along with quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide, due to higher levels of nitrosamines in the tablets. Those are found in water and cured meats, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois to shut down all community-based COVID-19 testing sites due to sharp drop in demand

After over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests at ten community-based testing sites in Illinois, officials are shutting them down as demand sharply drops. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday that operations at all ten community-based COVID-19 testing sites will end on March 31. The drive-thru sites were established in April 2020. Testing […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
76K+
Followers
54K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy