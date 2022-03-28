Accident causes traffic jam on Highway 359

A man was arrested after a child was seen without adult supervision running by a sidewalk, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to an abandoned child report at about 6:41 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of East Canal Street. A child about 3 years old was seen alone running by the sidewalk of Canal. Police said the child was not under supervision. A woman stated that she was searching for the family of the lost child to no avail. After a 30-minute search, she called the police. Authority were able to contact the missing child's parents, and Alejandro Martinez, 24, was arrested on scene Martinez was charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

LAREDO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO