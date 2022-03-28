Ask the Doctors: What you need to know about Pixie Ears

The 31-year-old mother thought her ‘weird feelings’ and confusion were due to her pregnancy and a busy lifestyle. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she has an aggressive form of disease. On several occasions, the mother experienced some confusion, loss of muscle control down her right arm/leg and loss of peripheral vision on the right. The mother first thought that she was tired from having a newborn baby and slightly stressed from having a busy lifestyle.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO