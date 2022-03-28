"Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age" at the Straz

Seth Willenson, a marketing, finance and distribution executive who worked for New Line Cinema and Paramount, gave early career breaks to Jim Gianopulos, Michael Barker and Tom Bernard and produced Allison Anders’ Gas Food Lodging, has died. He was 74.
Willenson died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a long bout with heart disease, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterScoey Mitchell, Star of TV's 'Barefoot in the Park,' Dies at 92Madeleine Albright, First Female U.S. Secretary of State, Dies at 84Lawrence Dane, 'Bride of Chucky' P.I., Dies at 84
Willenson also was responsible for marketing the Warner Bros. family...
Comments / 0