Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions will be making an appearance on this year’s version of Hard Knocks on HBO, the team announced today.

Hard Knocks follows a different team every year as they prepare for the start of the NFL season.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were the team selected to be on the show. The Lions will appear on the 17th edition of Hard Knocks.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The Lions finished 3-13-1 in Dan Campbell’s first year at the helm, but showed a lot of signs of fight near the end of the year.

The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, August 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.