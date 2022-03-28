ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZDmI_0ervcdMI00

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions will be making an appearance on this year’s version of Hard Knocks on HBO, the team announced today.

Hard Knocks follows a different team every year as they prepare for the start of the NFL season.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were the team selected to be on the show. The Lions will appear on the 17th edition of Hard Knocks.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The Lions finished 3-13-1 in Dan Campbell’s first year at the helm, but showed a lot of signs of fight near the end of the year.

The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, August 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Hard Knocks#Nfl Films#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Dallas Cowboys#Detroit Lions Team#Hbo Sports#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
WLNS

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft! The league made the announcement today and the Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event. The Experience […]
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch?

HARD Knocks is a reality sports documentary produced by the NFL and HBO. On March 28, 2022, both the NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions 2022 training camp. How can I watch Hard Knocks 2022?. On March 28, the official Twitter account for the...
NFL
The Spun

Hard Knocks Announces Pick For This Year’s NFL Team

Hard Knocks has announced which NFL team will be headlined on the show this summer. The Detroit Lions will be featured on Hard Knocks which should make for some great entertainment. The Lions are coached by Dan Campbell, who’s never afraid to show his emotions, whether it’s at a practice,...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy