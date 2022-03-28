Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD AND ORLEANS PARISHES At 732 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near East New Orleans around 740 PM CDT. New Orleans around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 255. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO