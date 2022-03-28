ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Holmes County in central Mississippi Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Northeastern Leflore County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Webster County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Itta Bena to Tchula, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenwood and Money around 1205 PM CDT. Black Hawk and Seven Pines around 1210 PM CDT. Avalon and Teoc around 1215 PM CDT. Leflore and Coila around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson around 1225 PM CDT. Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada and Winona around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Holmes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOLMES AND CENTRAL ATTALA COUNTIES At 101 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Lexington to near Goodman to near Way, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Goodman around 105 PM CDT. Durant and Bowling Green around 110 PM CDT. Emory around 115 PM CDT. Mcadams, Possumneck and Newport around 120 PM CDT. Kosciusko and Hesterville around 125 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include West and Sallis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Webster, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Choctaw County in central Mississippi Western Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Attala County in central Mississippi Central Winston County in east central Mississippi Central Webster County in north central Mississippi Southeastern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Vaiden to Hesterville to near Thomastown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Poplar Creek around 135 PM CDT. Smyrna around 140 PM CDT. Zama around 145 PM CDT. Ackerman and Chester around 155 PM CDT. Eupora and Reform around 200 PM CDT. Mathiston and Sherwood around 205 PM CDT. Louisville, Maben, Mcmillan and Clarkson around 210 PM CDT. Millcreek around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Mccool, Walthall, Ethel, French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Scott; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JASPER...NEWTON...NORTHERN SMITH AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Steele to 6 miles southeast of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. A Tornado Warning also remains in effect until 300 PM for portions of Smith County and for portions of Newton County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest, Newton, Prospect, Harperville, Lawrence, Decatur, Homewood, Stratton, Roberts, Pulaski, Steele, Hillsboro, Pineville, White Oak, Conehatta, Burns, Little Rock, Polkville, Lake and Sebastopol. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND NORTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Little Rock, or 14 miles east of Prospect, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Newton and northwestern Lauderdale Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD AND ORLEANS PARISHES At 732 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near East New Orleans around 740 PM CDT. New Orleans around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 255. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha TORNADO WATCH 62 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Englewood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, West Milton, Clayton, Union, Brookville, Phillipsburg, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Northview, Pyrmont, Dayton International Airport and Garland. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 62 and 73. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 14.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.9 Thu 7 PM 16.3 15.6 15.2 Cresting
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TENSAS...WESTERN MADISON...RICHLAND AND FRANKLIN PARISHES At 1026 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Swartz to near Mangham to 7 miles south of Wisner, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mangham, Start and Archibald around 1030 AM CDT. Rayville around 1035 AM CDT. Holly Ridge and Bakers around 1045 AM CDT. Delhi and Newlight around 1050 AM CDT. Waverly and Warden around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA

