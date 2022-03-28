Save up to 15% on Bose earbuds and headphones on Amazon right now

New York Post Composite

1. NEW Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $279, original price: $329

Save $50 on these state-of-the-art over-ear headphones, now 15% off. The new headphones are fully equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and are noise-canceling too, making them the ultimate work-from-home accessory and must-have device. They come in all black for a sleek look or in a white smoke shade, both on sale for a limited time.

2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $329, original price: $379

These over-ear headphones are also on sale for $50 off the original price, making them a great option if you love noise-cancelation without losing style points for bulky headphones. These streamlined headphones have 11 levels of active noise cancelling, a 20 hours of wireless battery life and a sleek look to them, coming in black and silver, while supplies last.

3. Bose Sport Earbuds, $159, original price: $179

If you were looking for earbuds that really pop, here they are. Check out the Bose Sport Earbuds, designed to sit comfortably but securely in your ear so you can workout, run and move around without them falling out. The earbuds come in a bright blue color as well as in black and white with a pop of neon to keep you trendy into Spring 2022.