Save up to 15% on Bose earbuds and headphones on Amazon right now

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
New York Post Composite

Tune in now for some of the best headphone deals online this week.

Head to Amazon and their beloved Daily Deals page to see that Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale for up to 15% off, saving you money and peace of mind when trying to call into your Zoom meeting in a loud space or jam out to tunes without interruption.

Each of the three models of on-sale headphones are equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, making it even easier to pair with your phone or laptop for seamless streaming without bulky cords or faulty wires.

Some are also noise-canceling, which is a coveted feature amongst those that work from home, have some kiddos running around or just need some peace and quiet in their lives.

Read on for a more in-depth look at each on-sale device, but then act fast, as we never know just how long these headphones will be on sale for.

1. NEW Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $279, original price: $329

Amazon

Save $50 on these state-of-the-art over-ear headphones, now 15% off. The new headphones are fully equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and are noise-canceling too, making them the ultimate work-from-home accessory and must-have device. They come in all black for a sleek look or in a white smoke shade, both on sale for a limited time.

2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $329, original price: $379

Amazon

These over-ear headphones are also on sale for $50 off the original price, making them a great option if you love noise-cancelation without losing style points for bulky headphones. These streamlined headphones have 11 levels of active noise cancelling, a 20 hours of wireless battery life and a sleek look to them, coming in black and silver, while supplies last.

3. Bose Sport Earbuds, $159, original price: $179

Amazon

If you were looking for earbuds that really pop, here they are. Check out the Bose Sport Earbuds, designed to sit comfortably but securely in your ear so you can workout, run and move around without them falling out. The earbuds come in a bright blue color as well as in black and white with a pop of neon to keep you trendy into Spring 2022.

New York Post

New York Post

