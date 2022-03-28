ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Twitter account has a field day with Chris Rock slap disaster

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

He was wrongfully smack-used.

After Will Smith controversially slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars , incensed social media watchdogs swarmed the verified Twitter timeline of Will Smith — a random Twitch gamer and podcaster with the same name as the Best Actor Academy Award winner for “King Richard.”

Now, Smith’s wrongfully accused digital doppelgänger has decided to troll those who thought he was the Oscar winner, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter.

For those who’ve been living under a pop culture rock, the incident occurred after Smith, 53 (the actor) smacked the 57-year-old comic for cracking a divisive bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who’s been open about her ongoing struggle with alopecia.

Needless to say, Will Smith, a previously little-known gamer with a blue check mark, was quick to react to his celebrity counterpart’s smackdown, tweeting: “whelp.”

“I’m sorry if you’re offended,” added Smith in a follow-up Tweet.

The social media civilian even commented how the viral Oscars incident contrasted with the “In Memoriam” segment, writing : “Hopefully all anyone remembers at the end of the show is this inappropriately upbeat ‘In Memoriam’ segment.”

“Gonna keep tweeting through it,” Smith added , before retweeting a follower who had quipped “Everybody hates Chris.”

Whelp.

— Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The comments came after an army of social media bozos mistook the gamer for the “Hancock” actor — despite the fact that he explicitly mentions that he’s “notthatwillsmith” on his Twitter bio.

“Bruh control ur anger issues,” tweeted one social media Sherlock Holmes , to which a Smith defender replied , “Bruh, learn to tweet the right person.”

Another Twitter sleuth wrote , “I over react to stuff all the time. Just get asmon to host you and you’ll bounce back.”

Even legendary sports commentator Stephen A. Smith accidentally messaged civilian Will Smith on Twitter, writing: “Please tell me I didn’t see what I just saw. Somebody please tell me that @willsmith was joking and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television.”

“I’m begging y’all….please don’t tell me @willsmith would do something like that???” he added.

I’m sorry if you’re offended.

— Will Smith (@willsmith)
March 28, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Commenters have since commiserated with Smith’s mistaken identity plight with one fan lamenting , “RIP your mentions.”

One Twitter wit even purposefully at mentioned the wrong Chris Rock in jest, writing @Chris_Rock I think you two need to hug this out.”

“I will when he apologizes to me personally,” replied Smith , who now boasts over 191,000 Twitter followers thanks to being confused with the “Pursuit of Happyness” star.

“Yea we really should,” chimed in the fake Chris Rock in question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkvdV_0ervbUOq00
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.Getty Images

Smith has since clarified that he is not, in fact, the “Men In Black” actor.

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living,” he wrote. “At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awY2S_0ervbUOq00
Rock had made a bald joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig94S_0ervbUOq00 It was a cheap shot for a cheap shot.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQhAz_0ervbUOq00
Chris Rock after getting rocked.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcjdZ_0ervbUOq00 Will Smith won the Best Actor Academy Award.Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Smith Twitter#Digital Doppelg Nger
ComicBook

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Set the Internet on Fire

There was a lot of debate and discussion about the ability of the Academy Awards to get people excited about the annual Oscars telecast. No one will be talking about that after Sunday night's show. Will Smith and Chris Rock are now at the center of what will likely be remembered as the most talked-about moment in Academy Awards history, somehow even crazier than the wrong Best Picture being presented back in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Academy Issues Statement That It Does Not Condone Violence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during last night's 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stated via Twitter that it does not condone violence. Smith stood up from his seat during the live broadcast of the awards on Sunday, marching onto the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Academy's statement reads, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Oscars 2022 viewers left confused as Jason Momoa burps while presenting award

Jason Momoa left Oscars 2022 viewers feeling confused after the actor burped while presenting an award.The Aquaman actor was introducing the Best Sound award with Josh Brolin, when he intentionally let out a belch into the microphone while announcing Dune as the winner at the ceremony on Sunday (27 March).After the moment occurred, many rushed to Twitter to ask if what they thought they heard did, in fact, happen.“Did Jason Momoa just burp into the mic right before announcing the sound Oscar,” one twitter user asked, with another saying: “Did Jason Momoa just burp on command at the Oscars?”One viewer...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files For Divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce, ending their 22-year marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alvina filed on Friday in Los Angeles and is requesting spousal support from Anthony. She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award any support to Anthony ... and also wants him to pay for her attorney fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Will Smith Just Apologized to Chris Rock For Slapping Him Amid Reports He Could Lose His Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Social media users saw Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock shared on Instagram, just hours after the Academy condemned Smith for smacking Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Smith, 53, issued a lengthy statement on March 28, 2022, where he apologized for striking Rock, 57, while the comedian was on stage presenting the Academy Award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith’s statement began. “Jokes at my expense are a part...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy