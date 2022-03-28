ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert, there’s an easy way to get rid of all those pesky weeds in seconds

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GwVR_0ervbRkf00

WHETHER it's in between patio slabs, flowerbeds or sprouting through cracks in the driveway, weeds will always find a way to appear.

If you're green-fingered, it's likely you've wasted hours digging on your hands and knees in a bid to get rid of them once and for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqO9m_0ervbRkf00
Gardening experts have revealed a cheap and easy way to stop them from growing outside - and all you need is Epsom salt. Pictured, stock image Credit: Getty

But frustratingly, no matter how hard you try, they just keep on shooting back up.

Well, the time-consuming method of getting rid of weeds may just be a thing of the past as gardening experts have revealed a cheap and easy way to stop them from growing outside.

And surprisingly, all you need is Epsom salt.

While the product, which is also commonly known as magnesium sulphate, has been used as a fertiliser by avid gardeners for many years, few people know it has another handy use, The Express reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZNnv_0ervbRkf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcJH0_0ervbRkf00

“Epsom salt can knock out waves of undesired weeds with the smallest amount of effort," said one gardening expert at Plants Heaven.

“Plus, there are many various ways to make an Epsom salt-based weed killer and apply it efficiently and successfully.

The gardening pro went on to explain that one of the best solutions is a mixture comprised of Epsom salt, vinegar and dish soap.

She advised shaking the mixture in a spray bottle, before allowing the solution to settle for two minutes.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Then, she says to spray the weeds generously with the mixture, wait for 24 hours and repeat the process until all the weeds have gone.

Meanwhile, experts at Westlab similarly praised the effectiveness of the mineral in killing weeds, but suggested a slight variation on the solution.

Instead, they urged gardeners to mix two cups of Epsom salt with one gallon of white vinegar and a quarter cup of washing up liquid, before following the same steps as previous.

And it turns out Epsom salt has other uses, too.

According to the experts, sprinkling your garden with two tablespoons of Epsom salts per gallon of water and help to achieve “greener, lusher lawns.”

So now, there's really no excuse not to get your garden summer-ready!

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
Cape Gazette

Give your plants a little pick-me-up with coffee

For some of us, coffee is a magic drink that lets us get gardening done quicker, and for some, drinking coffee just means we do dumb things even faster and with more energy. In moderation, drinking coffee can give us a longer life span, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Coffee, cool and black with no sugar or milk, is also great for many plants, especially acid-loving houseplants such as African violets (Saintpaulia spp), Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), impatiens, Norfolk Island pines, Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), jade plant (Crassula ovata), spider plants, Phalaenopsis orchids, and Dieffenbachia. All seem to respond well to a weekly watering with coffee. Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9. The lower the pH, the more acid; so most coffee is very acidic. Most plants grow best in soil that is slightly acid to neutral pH (5.8 to 7). Outdoors, pour your coffee onto azaleas, roses, rhododendrons, Siberian iris, lupine, and all evergreen trees. Avoid giving coffee to geraniums. You can also pour leftover coffee onto your compost pile.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Weed Killer#Gardeners#Hands And Knees#Express
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Telegraph

How can I grow an avocado from seed?

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant your summer vegetable garden

Growing vegetables in your garden is good for you and can be done in a single pot on your patio or on a larger scale depending upon the space and time you have available. Good planning and preparation will reduce the workload in your garden. For example, if you install a drip system or soaker hose that can accommodate all of your beds, you will never have to drag an irrigation hose around. If you apply a heavy layer of coarse mulch between the beds, your weeding will be minimal. If you build raised beds, your garden will be more organized and less likely to degrade to weeds.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
SheKnows

Costco Is Offering Can't-Miss Deals on all of the Spring Gardening Tools You Need to Spruce Up Your Yard

Click here to read the full article. Spring cleaning isn’t limited to the interior of your home. This spring cleaning season, don’t forget to also tidy up your outdoor spaces — and Costco has just the tools you need to not only clean up but also spruce up your yard. The best part is the warehouse retailer is selling these gardening tools for super-affordable prices. But hurry, because the deals won’t last long. “Gardening season is here!” writes Costco Deals on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTCO DEALS (@costcodeals) Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and...
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Balcony gardens: 5 tips to transform your small space into a green haven

Balconies are the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers. Small, yes, but their potential is endless when it comes to space-saving design, compact furniture and privacy-giving plants. Looking for balcony design ideas? You may not have a garden, but don't let that stop you from creating the outdoor space of your...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy