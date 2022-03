After two jabs in a vaccine trial, and three Pfizers, I was sure my defences were rock solid, impregnable. Turns out they were unbreachable only in the sense that the Maginot line was unbreachable. Like Axis forces in 1940, the subvariant of the Omicron variant – or whatever they’re saying it is – found a way around the undefended flanks of my antibodies. Yes, I finally got Covid. Yes, I know, yawn. As my elder daughter said to me: “It’s so uncool to get Covid now.” I was in south Wales with her and our dog when I got my first-ever second red line. Feeling decidedly awful, I took to my bed. “You’re being very 2020 about this,” she said. Not long after, she packed her bag and buggered off to leave me to it, all alone but for the dog.

