ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

KDUZ Birthdays – March 28th

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Actor Conchatta Ferrell (LA Law, Two and a Half Men) was born on this date in 1943. Actor Ken Howard (Crossing Jordan, The White Shadow) was born on this date in 1944....

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Rodney Atkins
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Rick Barry
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Cailey Fleming
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Brett Ratner
Person
Kate Gosselin
Person
Ken Howard
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Raiders#Golden State Warriors#Country
Us Weekly

Pamela Anderson Through the Years

The metamorphosis of a vixen! Pamela Anderson has evolved from a girl with big dreams of becoming a model into one of the biggest sex symbols in Hollywood. Born in British Columbia, Canada, Anderson was discovered at the age of 22 in 1989 after she was featured on a Jumbotron at a British Columbia Lions […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart Break Up After 22 Years of Marriage

Watch: Anthony Anderson Talks "Law & Order" Homecoming. Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart are splitting again. The Black-ish star's wife filed for divorce on March 25, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, according to her petition obtained by E! News. In court documents, Alvina, 49, requested spousal...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
E! News

Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Watch: Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs. Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy. On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘Hollywood Squares’ Host Peter Marshall Was Married 3 Times: Get to Know His Ex-Wives

Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall rose to fame on the hit NBC game show in 1966. After successfully leading the show for 15 years, the legend continued his tremendous career on television and on the radio. The Emmy Award winner, born in 1926, was married three times as he rose up the Hollywood ladder. He was able to find lasting love with his third wife, Laurie Marshall, (née Stewart).
MLB
ClickOnDetroit.com

Renée Zellweger transforms for new crime series

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is taking on a new role in a limited series based on a real-life true crime story. Zellweger relies on makeup and prosthetics to transform her entire look to play the role of Pam Hupp in “The Thing About Pam.”. The NBC...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy