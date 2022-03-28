ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Is Senegal vs Egypt on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick off time and team news for HUGE World Cup 2022 qualifier

By Sam Street
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auoJZ_0ervaVAw00

MOHAMMAD SALAH and Egypt will look to get revenge on Senegal after their AFCON defeat last month.

The Pharoahs were beaten on penalties in the final in Cameroon in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWq9R_0ervaVAw00
Mo Salah is looking to earn revenge on Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane Credit: Getty

But Egypt defended stoically in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in Cairo to earn a 1-0 victory to take to West Africa.

And crucially for Salah and co, away goals WILL count double in this play-off.

What time will Senegal vs Egypt kick off?

  • Senegal vs Egypt will take place on Tuesday, March 29.
  • The match will kick off at 6pm in the UK.
  • It will be played at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Diamniadio, Senegal.

What TV channel will Senegal vs Egypt be on and can I live stream it free?

Team news

PSG's Abdou Diallo was forced off injured inside 15 minutes in Cairo and will miss this second leg.

He joins QPR's Seny Diang and Rennes' Alfred Gomis on the Senegal treatment table.

Pape Abou Cisse of Olympiakos is likely to come into defence in Diallo's place.

Egypt remain without Ahmed Hegazi and Akram Tawfik.

Ramadan Sobhi and Mohamed Hany have also withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Mohamed Abdelmonem came off for Egypt in the 39th minute on Friday with concussion.

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, England), Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sport), Bingourou Camara (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium)

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich, Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy France), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Fode-Ballo Toure (AC Milan, Italy), Youssouf Sabaly (Sevilla, Spain), Abdoulaye Seck (Antwerp, Belgium)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, France), Moustapha Name (Paris FC, France), Loum Ndiaye (FC Porto, Portugal), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Bamba Dieng (Marseille, France), Keita Balde Diao (Cagliari, Italy), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg, France), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor, Turkey), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal, Spain)

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco FC)

Defenders: Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Omar Kamal (Future FC), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Nabil Emad Dunga (Pyramids FC), Emam Ashour (Zamalek)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Istanbul Basaksehir), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek)

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Senegal 5/6

Draw 9/5

Egypt 15/4

To qualify

Senegal 15/8

Egypt 4/11

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Monday, March 28

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Liverpool#Afcon#Pharoahs#Stade Me#Mola Tv#Psg#Qpr#Casa Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star’s ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

TOTTENHAM defender Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London following a wasted 27-hour round trip to Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old was named in the South American giants' latest international squad, despite being banned for two-games. Romero, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy