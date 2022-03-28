ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

2 injured in crash involving ODOT work truck on I-70 in Clark County

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:25 a.m.:

Two people were hospitalized after an Ohio Department of Transportation truck was hit by a box truck on I-70 in Clark County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 just before the I-675 exit ramp around 9:30 a.m. An ODOT work truck, part of a work crew in the area, was hit by the box truck injuring both drivers, dispatchers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7.

Both driver suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment, dispatchers said.

The work crew was working in the right lane and shoulder sweeping the lanes before the crash happened, state troopers said.

ODOT cameras in the area show state troopers and other ODOT crews initially blocked the right and center lanes of westbound I-70 with delays are reported around 45 minutes. All lanes of the highway reopened around 11:20 a.m.

This was the 66th ODOT crew to be involved in a crash so far in 2022, an ODOT spokesperson told News Center 7 in an emailed statement. In 2021, ODOT had 154 crews involved in crashes.

“Today’s crash is a reminder, as ODOT is moving from winter to spring operations, to move over, slow down and pay attention when you see our crews. They want to make it home safe too,” the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

ODOT Crash Contributed Photo/ODOT

