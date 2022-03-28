ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YPD investigates crash on I-680

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ambulance was dispatched to the scene of an accident along Interstate...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

One killed, one severely injured in I-76 crash

EDINBURGH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-76 westbound in Portage County Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle caught fire, and two people that got out of it were then hit by a semi-truck. A 50-year-old Akron man was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. For news delivered right to […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood#Ambulance#Overpass#Ypd
WFMJ.com

Victim shot on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives are investigating a shooting on Youngstown’s East Side. Police got a call just after 10:30 p.m. Monday that one person had been shot on South Truesdale Avenue, just a few doors down from Himrod Avenue. Several police cruisers rushed to the scene. The victim, whose name has not...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy