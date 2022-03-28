YPD investigates crash on I-680

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. For news delivered right to […]
Detectives are investigating a shooting on Youngstown’s East Side. Police got a call just after 10:30 p.m. Monday that one person had been shot on South Truesdale Avenue, just a few doors down from Himrod Avenue. Several police cruisers rushed to the scene. The victim, whose name has not...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A Jefferson County Jail inmate is charged with felonious assault after allegedly breaking a fellow inmate’s orbital eye socket in a jailhouse fight. Devon Brandon, 25, an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail, originally charged in Nov. 2020 for voluntary manslaughter, got into a jailhouse fight with another inmate on Feb. […]
In December 2020, Mario Crawford, 26, tried to drive away when police were responding to Olympic and Dorris avenues for a report of shots fired, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
