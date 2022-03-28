YPD investigates crash on I-680

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO