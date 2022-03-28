Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons

March 28 (UPI) -- Aljaž Škorjanec is saying goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old Slovenian professional dancer announced his departure from the BBC dance competition series Monday after nine seasons.

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years," Škorjanec wrote on Instagram.

"Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever," he said.

Škorjanec joined Strictly Come Dancing in Season 11 and was last partnered with entrepreneur Sara Davies in Season 19.

The BBC confirmed Škorjanec's exit in a statement Monday.

"We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing," producers said. "Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favorite with viewers across the country."

"During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold. He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor, and we wish him only the very best as he embarks on the next chapter."

News of Škorjanec's exit follows Oti Mabuse's departure from Strictly Come Dancing in February.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 will premiere on BBC One in 2022.