Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more interest rate hikes

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank may raise interest rates again as the war in Ukraine further fuels inflation but the situation is uncertain and it must be mindful not to suffocate economic growth, rate-setter Cezary Kochalski told Reuters on Monday.

The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points earlier this month, to 3.5%.

It was the latest in a series of hikes to address inflation, which was 8.5% in February, down from January’s more than two-decade high of 9.4%, and is set to rise again as the Ukraine conflict pushes up global prices for energy and some foods.

“I believe that in the face of the existing inflationary pressure there is room for interest rate hikes,” Kochalski wrote in response to emailed questions from Reuters.

“However, interest rate increases should be introduced in such a way as to reduce the costs for the real economy and economic growth by reducing inflation.”

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said after the March 8 rate hike that the MPC is determined to fight inflation, which the war could push up by an additional 2 percentage points.

Kochalski said MPC discussions are taking place in conditions of high uncertainty, citing the geopolitical situation, commodity prices, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and European Union climate policies.

There is also uncertainty over the pace at which EU COVID recovery funds will be disbursed.

“In such circumstances, we must stop inflation, but we must also not forget about the aforementioned real sphere and not to suppress economic growth, which will be solid, but lower than in the previous projections,” Kochalski wrote.

“Thus, there are arguments for a stronger monetary policy tightening, but there are also arguments for a more gentle tightening. The Council has to balance these arguments in the context of incoming data and information, always fulfilling the mandate to care for price stability.”

Kochalski himself would be in favour of a pace of further rate hikes "that would ensure medium-term price stability", he said.