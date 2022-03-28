ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more interest rate hikes

By Pawel Florkiewicz
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank may raise interest rates again as the war in Ukraine further fuels inflation but the situation is uncertain and it must be mindful not to suffocate economic growth, rate-setter Cezary Kochalski told Reuters on Monday.

The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points earlier this month, to 3.5%.

It was the latest in a series of hikes to address inflation, which was 8.5% in February, down from January’s more than two-decade high of 9.4%, and is set to rise again as the Ukraine conflict pushes up global prices for energy and some foods.

“I believe that in the face of the existing inflationary pressure there is room for interest rate hikes,” Kochalski wrote in response to emailed questions from Reuters.

“However, interest rate increases should be introduced in such a way as to reduce the costs for the real economy and economic growth by reducing inflation.”

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said after the March 8 rate hike that the MPC is determined to fight inflation, which the war could push up by an additional 2 percentage points.

Kochalski said MPC discussions are taking place in conditions of high uncertainty, citing the geopolitical situation, commodity prices, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and European Union climate policies.

There is also uncertainty over the pace at which EU COVID recovery funds will be disbursed.

“In such circumstances, we must stop inflation, but we must also not forget about the aforementioned real sphere and not to suppress economic growth, which will be solid, but lower than in the previous projections,” Kochalski wrote.

“Thus, there are arguments for a stronger monetary policy tightening, but there are also arguments for a more gentle tightening. The Council has to balance these arguments in the context of incoming data and information, always fulfilling the mandate to care for price stability.”

Kochalski himself would be in favour of a pace of further rate hikes “that would ensure medium-term price stability”, he said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Czech central bank seen raising rates to highest since 2001

PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% on March 31, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#European Union#Real Economy#Polish#Mpc#Covid
CNBC

Gold dips as yields rise

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.38% to $1,954.8 per ounce. Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed. Spot...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

REFILE-Rouble firms in Moscow, volatile offshore as coupon payment news awaited

(Corrects to clarify paragraph 9 and show that selling of cash dollars and euros was banned for individuals) March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow on Thursday and saw volatile trade offshore but was more than 100 to dollar in both markets, with investors watching Russia-Ukraine talks and foreign currency coupon payments on Russia’s sovereign debt.
MARKETS
Reuters

European shares higher after Fed hike, eyes on Ukraine peace talks

March 17 (Reuters) - European stocks gained in choppy trading on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated U.S. interest rate hike, as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5%, paring March losses spurred by the Ukraine conflict. Investors took in stride...
MARKETS
Reuters

Thai finance minister sees slower growth, interest rate to stay low

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy could grow 3.0%-3.5% this year, less than an earlier forecast due to soaring oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the key interest rate should remain low to underpin recovery, the finance minister said on Monday. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will, however,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yen on the ropes as BOJ defends yield target

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The yen fought for a footing on Tuesday, following its worst session in 16 months, as the Bank of Japan pins down bond yields at a time when they are rising sharply in the rest of the world. The Japanese currency fell as much as 2.4% to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy