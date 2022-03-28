ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County Announces New Location for Willow Grove COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Starting Today, March 28

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6sBN_0ervYqVp00
New location in Willow Grove.Image via Montgomery County OPH.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) announced a new location for its Willow Grove COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Starting today, Monday, March 28 the Willow Grove vaccination clinic will be located within the County’s Willow Grove Annex located at 102 York Road. 

Montgomery County continues to operate four vaccination clinics at the following locations:

  • Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, 575 North Keim Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
  • Human Services Center, (First Floor, Innovation Room), 1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401
  • King of Prussia Mall at the Court, (Third Floor, former Thomasville Furniture), 640 W Dekalb Pike, Suite 3010, King of Prussia, PA 19406
  • Willow Grove Annex, 102 York Road, 3rd floor, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Montgomery County OPH encourages everyone five years and older to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated and recommends a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are eligible.

Residents are eligible to receive their booster dose if it has been five months from receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) or two months from receiving a dose of J&J (Janssen) vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals should receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it has been one month since they were vaccinated.  

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health operates four vaccination sites that offer the vaccine at no charge. Residents can also visit www.vaccines.gov for a list of all vaccine providers.

For general COVID-19 questions or to register for the vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at (833) 875-3967. The hotline is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General questions can also be emailed to covid19@montcopa.org

Montgomery County COVID-19 testing sites are open at various hours each weekday at five locations across the County weather permitting. Testing is free and is available to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Montgomery County.

Appointments can be made online up to four days in advance or starting at 8:30 a.m. by calling (610) 970-2937. 



