Oklahoma City, OK

‘Fight for Air’ raising funds for lung disease research at the Ballpark

By Brent Skarky/KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cheers could be heard coming from the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but they weren’t for a home run or a double play.

“So today is our Fight for Air climb,” said Terri Bailey, of the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association put on their annual event on Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for lung disease.

More than 400 participants tackled the 910 stairs at the home of the OKC Dodgers.

“When you are climbing stairs, you are actually exerting you lungs. So it’s almost like you are feeling what someone who has lung disease feels like,” said Bailey.

The OKC Firefighters Union helped to put on and participated in the climb.

For safety, organizers held the event outdoors at the Ballpark for the first time after years at a northwest Oklahoma City office tower.

The American Lung Association says COVID- 19 related lung issues have been added to the research list along with traditional diseases like lung cancer, emphysema and asthma.

Helen Harmon’s climb hits close to home.

Her husband, mother, and uncle all died of lung cancer. Experts say it’s the deadliest form of cancer in the USA. Helen herself suffers from COPD.

“We have got to take life into our own hands and that’s what this does. The whole point of doing the stair climb is that you are learning to keep your lungs healthy,” said Harmon.

Organizers say over $150,000 was raised for the American Lung Association. They also have year-long climbing clubs you can join.

For more information, go to the group’s website.

