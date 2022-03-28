ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘They are not a football club’ – Louis van Gaal tells Man Utd target Erik ten Hag NOT to take managerial job

By Dylan Terry
 1 day ago
LOUIS VAN GAAL has urged Erik ten Hag not to take the Manchester United job because "they are not a football club".

The current Holland boss was the head coach at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2016 - winning the FA Cup in his second season with the Red Devils.

Van Gaal has told compatriot Ten Hag not to take the Man Utd job Credit: AFP
Ten Hag appears to be the frontrunner to take over at Old Trafford Credit: Getty

Fellow Dutchman Ten Hag is currently leading the race to be appointed Man Utd's new manager in the summer.

The Premier League side are being managed by interim boss Ralf Rangnick but he looks set to step aside at the end of the campaign as he moves upstairs to become a consultant.

And Ten Hag has emerged as the leading candidate after it was confirmed he has interviewed for the position.

But Van Gaal feels the Ajax manager should steer clear of Man Utd because they prioritise the commercial ahead of the football.

Speaking about Ten Hag's potential appointment, Van Gaal said: "I think Ten Hag is great coach.

"A great coach is good for Man Utd. But they are a commercial club.

"Those are difficult choices for a coach. He should choose a football club, not a commercial club."

Ten Hag is thought to be one of four men in the frame to take over at Old Trafford.

The other main target is PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, although the Ligue 1 leaders will reportedly have to shell out £12.5million if they are to sack him in the summer.

And then the shortlist is also said to include Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla man Julen Lopetegui.

Man Utd currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the top four with nine games remaining.

