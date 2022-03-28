ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lankenau Medical Center

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7vxK_0ervYf3400
Image via BeFunky

According to recent data from the Federation of Tax Administrators, Pennsylvania is the state with the highest gas tax in the nation at 57.6 cents per gallon, write Taylor Allen and Mike D’Onofrio for the Axios.

With gas prices surging to record levels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers across the board are scrambling to find ways to provide relief and limit potential political fallout.

Gov. Tom Wolf is among several governors who are calling on Congress to pass a bill to suspend federal gas tax for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman, a Republican candidate for governor, has introduced a bill in the state Senate dubbed the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act that would lower the state gas tax by a third for the rest of the year.

These two reliefs could reduce consumer gas taxes by 50 percent, according to Corman.

Higher gas prices are taking more money out of consumers’ wallets at a time when families can least afford another financial burden,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is proposing a gas tax refund of $250 per car, up to four per family.

Read more about the gas tax in the Axios.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Coatesville VA Medical Center May Be Closing

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs aims to close 17 medical centers across the country, including the one in Coatesville, writes Patricia Kime for Military.com. The department’s recently unveiled plan also calls for the shift of services to more than 30 new or rebuilt hospitals. In some cases, private care would be relied upon.
COATESVILLE, PA
WCAX

UVM Medical Center seeks to build staff housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South Burlington. The hospital is working with a developer to build 61 apartment units for full-time medical staff. The hospital says a severe workforce shortage is facing the region’s employers, especially health...
BURLINGTON, VT
WDTN

DeWine signs COVID-19 relief order for medical centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Even as cases drop across the state, Ohio leaders are still working to keep medical facilities running smoothly. On Friday, March 18, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order that will provide rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to medical facilities that provide services to individuals with […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBUR

Proposed closure of VA medical center gets pushback

With the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposing a dramatic shift in where thousands of veterans in Massachusetts receive medical care, one state senator — a veteran himself — is threatening to call a public hearing if the Biden administration doesn't back off its plan. Sen. John Velis,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WETM 18 News

Ag. Department adds 11 counties to Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — As spotted lanternfly’s spring hatch quickly approaches, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday, March 25 that the department has added 11 counties to the state’s quarantine zone. “Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Mike D
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Taylor Allen
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Cardin, Van Hollen urge President to protect the Chesapeake Bay

(The Center Square) – An increased investment in the Chesapeake Bay is the focus of a letter federal lawmakers have sent to President Joe Biden. U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, D-MD, and Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, have teamed with Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, and 18 bipartisan colleagues from both chambers of Congress who are urging the […] The post Maryland’s Cardin, Van Hollen urge President to protect the Chesapeake Bay appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lankenau Medical Center#Tax Refund#Gas Prices#Befunky#Axios#Republican#Senate#Democratic
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Among Places in Pennsylvania with Highest GDP Growth

Montgomery County was among the places in Pennsylvania with the highest GDP growth in 2021, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. SmartAsset compared the change in the number of businesses established in each PA location throughout a three-year period to determine whether or not people are starting new business ventures in each county like Montco or Bucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy