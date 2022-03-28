ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

5 Lessons Learned From Buying the Wrong Car

By Taylor Kovar
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the things people buy, a car is certainly among the most important. You need a way to get to work, transport your kids from school to soccer to karate to piano, and somehow find time to buy groceries in between. Those days when your car is in the shop...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Claim about viral Home Depot privilege training guide needs context

ATLANTA — A flyer discussing the different types of societal privilege is going viral on social media, drawing both criticism and support for Home Depot. The flyer, titled Leading Practices - Unpacking Privilege, allegedly came from a Home Depot worker and was posted online. The handout bears the company's logo and discusses social advantages like class privilege and white privilege.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Automobile#Vehicles
Truth About Cars

Please, People: Don’t Jump Your Cars for Clicks

I am an optimist by nature. One must be, in order to be a lifelong Chicago sports fan — otherwise, the crushing realization that decades of failure are likely to be followed by a future that consists of more of the same might cause a person to take a one-way stroll into Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
GreenwichTime

Take the Path Less Traveled to Unlock Your Full Potential

As a teenager, I was one of those annoying students who would wait until the day before an exam to study, then cram for six hours straight. I saw good grades as something I knew I could get, but they held little value for me. But in my final year...
YOUTUBE
Ryan Shannon

Opinion: Three Important Lessons Every Traveler Should Learn

Note: This story contains affiliate links. If you click the links to my books, I receive a small commission. I have received dozens, if not hundreds, of messages from friends, acquaintances, and complete strangers that have asked me how I am able to travel so much (This was before international travel was big, before everyone and their mom everyone started doing it).
GARIBALDI, OR
Daily Mail

Proud mum shares a snap of her nine-year-old son's schoolbook containing three VERY grown up 'decisions' for the year: 'This generation is different'

A proud mum has shared the note she found written in her nine-year-old son's schoolbook on the topic of 'difficult decisions' he was planning on making this year. The mother, who shared a copy of the page in an online investing Facebook group, was surprised to see the list of decisions was only three pars long, but with one very important inclusion.
KIDS
Augusta Free Press

How con artists swindle consumers making travel plans

When planning an event or a family vacation or getaway, scammers will often target people looking for great deals online or last-minute travelers. According to the FTC Consumer Sentinel Network, consumers lost a total of $95.3 million to travel, vacation, and timeshare scams in 2021. Twenty-four percent of those reporting travel scams lost money, with a median dollar loss of $1,112.
TRAVEL
pymnts

Livestreamed Personal Shopping Lets Influencers Walk Endless Aisles — Rather than Customers

You’re browsing an upscale apparel store when someone enters and begins livestreaming themselves selling the clothes you’re personally browsing to a huge online audience. It isn’t a practical joke. Rather, it’s the new era of livestreamed personal shoppers — social media influencers with great style and repartee who are going from fringe to center stage in creating the curated digital shopping experiences consumers now expect.
RETAIL
Middletown Press

Lucid Motors Drives to Oscars as Many Car Advertisers Stay Away

One of the automobile sector’s newest players is making a big bet on the Oscars at a time when many other car manufacturers are staying away from the glitzy event. Lucid Motors, a manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles that believes it can compete with traditional auto companies like Mercedes-Benz, has typically spent most of its TV-advertising money for around sports and news programming. On Sunday, it will sponsor the Oscars, an entertainment program, for the first time, part of a bid to get its name out to a broader audience. Disney’s ABC has been seeking between $1.7 million and $2.2 million for a 30-second ad in the show, according to media buyers and executives, and announced this week it had sold off all its commercial inventory around the event.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

8 Smart Tips for Buying a Car Online, According to Industry Experts

You buy your clothes online, your groceries, your furniture, your cat litter — why not your car? From Carvana to Vroom, online car marketplaces make it seem easy to type in “Toyota Highlander” and have a new car at your doorstep with just a few clicks. Plus, there’s none of that car salesperson pressure, back and forth haggling, and chasing down the exact right model.
BUYING CARS
Boston

What’s causing my car’s burning smell?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader concerned about a burning odor. Q. I have a 2013 Fiat and I live on top of a steep mountain. Since I moved up there in November, I detect a burning smell when I get out of the car. I don’t smell it when I drive to other places. When I try to drive very slowly up the mountain there is less burning smell. The car gauge never shows that it overheats. I had the car checked out and they couldn’t find anything wrong. Do you have any suggestions?
CARS
The US Sun

Heartwarming moment cute lion cubs dive on top of their mum

LION cubs learn about pack mentality — as they dive on mum. The four little roarers stopped their stroll for a parental pile-on, though she appeared used to it. Nick Dale, 53, captured the moment in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. He said: “The mother was resigned to the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy