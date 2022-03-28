ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Internet Is Obsessed With Liam Payne's Accent At The Oscars

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of all the people we'd expect to hear speak up about the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the Oscars, we have to be honest, Liam Payne was pretty low down on our list. (Just because he's a singer, not an actor.) But the former One Direction star gave...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Chris Rock
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Internet#Vanity Fair#Welsh#American#Dutch
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
Popculture

Academy Opens 'Formal Review' of Will Smith Oscars Slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly taking action following the incident that took place on Sunday's broadcast. Less than a day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy is opening a "formal review" of the matter. They have also stated that they "condemn" Will's actions on the program.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy