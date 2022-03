Holy Kelly Clarkson! One of our local Maine Musicians had made it onto the hit primetime TV show, American Song Contest, which premiered last night!. Kelly Clarkson will be the host of this amazing new show based off of the Eurovision Contest, whereas song-writers from all different countries around the world compete to win. Snoop Dog is involved and will be a mentor! My hero, Celine Dion won this contest in 1974, when it was hosted in Ireland.

