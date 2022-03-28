ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, Stock Jumps, and Musk Wants To Launch Social Media Platform

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f475T_0ervYDWq00

Tesla will ask shareholders to vote at this year’s annual meeting to authorize additional shares in order to enable a stock split , the company just announced in a tweet. The news sent the stock jumping 5.7% in pre-market trading on March 28. The stock is down 15.7% year-to-date.

See: Tesla Opens Gigafactory Berlin – Will Stock Prices Improve?
Find: Tesla Hikes Prices as Musk Says There is ‘Inflation Pressure on Raw Materials’

“On March 28, 2022, Tesla, Inc. announced its plan to request stockholder approval at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock through an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Tesla’s Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Tesla would join the likes of Amazon and Alphabet, which announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March and February respectively, also sending both of those stocks soaring at the time.

A split would enable more investors to afford to invest in Tesla and it would broaden the company’s audience and reach.

“With the company’s last 5:1 stock split initiated in August 2020 and given the stock’s meteoric run, its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path,” Wedbush Securities Dan Ives told GOBankingRates. “We view Tesla’s move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward.”

Wedbush said it maintains its Outperform rating on the stock and $1,400 price target.

Barron’s reports that Tesla’s shares gained an incredible 80% from just before the 5-for-1 stock split announcement in August 2020 until the time the split became effective at the end of August. The run that pushed the stock up that much happened over about three weeks.

Tesla stock was roughly $500 a share when the 2020 split became effective. Shares closed at $1,010.64 on Friday. Another 5-for-1 split would put shares around $200. At that price, Tesla stock would even fit in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Barron’s added.

In other Elon Musk-related news, the Tesla CEO and richest man on the planet says he’s thinking about launching a social media platform.

Musk responded to a Twitter user asking if he’d consider building a new social platform “that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. Musk replied, “Am giving serious thought to this.”

Related: Amazon Stock Could Get Much Cheaper with 20-for-1 Stock Split
More: How Much Is a Tesla? Price Breakdown by Model

This follows Musk’s contentious relationship with the SEC regarding his tweets , which will to have to continue facing scrutiny, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“So long as Musk and Tesla use Musk’s Twitter account to disclose information to investors, the SEC may legitimately investigate matters relating to Tesla’s disclosure controls and procedures, including Musk’s tweets about Tesla, as well as the accuracy of Tesla’s public statements about its controls and procedures,” the SEC said in a court filing earlier this month.

The SEC said it has a “legitimate purpose” in investigating whether Tesla has institutional controls over its corporate disclosures and if Musk is complying with them.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, Stock Jumps, and Musk Wants To Launch Social Media Platform

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tesla Shares#Tesla Hikes Prices As#Tesla Inc#Company#Board Of Directors#Final Board#Sec#Alphabet#Musk Co
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Joins Musk, Dorsey On Ukraine

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report founder and former CEO Bill Gates has seen his reputation take a lot of well-deserved (it appears) hits over the past couple of years. His divorce from his former wife Melinda unearthed all sorts of tawdry details about the one-time squeaky clean technology genius and that certainly harmed his standing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk and his Shanghai Gigafactory have COVID

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to declare that he has supposedly contracted COVID-19, again. Musk's unhappiness with COVID is well known. In the early days of the pandemic, Musk had called the panic associated with the virus "dumb" and later went ahead to defy the U.S. government guidelines to reopen the Tesla plant in California. The move saw over 400 factory workers testing positive for the virus, The New York Times had reported last March.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Ditches Beauty Pageant, UFC and Hollywood

Elon Musk is an eccentric CEO and does not hide it. He is also a very busy entrepreneur. The billionaire, who built his fortune with the financial services company PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, runs several companies at the same time. There's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the electric vehicle maker whose market capitalization approached $1 trillion.
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Elon Musk Hints at Tesla Price Hikes Amid Sky-High Inflation

Elon Musk's latest Twitter maelstrom is here. Over the last 12 hours to 24 hours, Musk's Twitter feed mimics yet another incoherent monologue that ranges from soaring inflation to Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report to the war in Ukraine. But there is a potential warning in there to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

When people think of Elon Musk, they think of the man who's one of the founders and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is largely responsible for the popularization of electric cars. As the years have passed, Tesla has seen many successes. Is Musk thinking about leaving Tesla?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
119K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy