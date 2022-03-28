Two road closures announced for Noble County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Pinkerton Road will be closed between Foxfire Dr and Coopermill Rd on Tuesday, March 22, from 8:30am – 3:00pm. The closure will occur at the intersection of Thompson Run Rd where construction...
The Killeen Department of Public Works will be closing the northbound lane of North Gray Street from Anderson Avenue to Austin Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area. The contractor...
A natural gas power plant project in eastern Virginia has been scrapped by its planned builder. Chickahominy Power LLC announced that the plant project development effort in Charles City County “has been terminated,” with plans to relocate the project in Ohio, West Virginia or both. The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through […]
The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year. Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free. […]
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued elevated risks for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia for today. A Slight Risk (two out of five) is outlined for most of our area with one a few in the parts of Hancock and Brooke counties at a Marginal Risk (one out […]
EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
This watch is now expired. Counties in Nothern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio are currently under a tornado watch. The watch is in effect until 10 PM tonight. A few tornados are possible, scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter and isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH can happen. These counties in […]
Shoulder repair work is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 17, and extend through March 21, along Ky. 172 at milepoint 11.756 in Johnson County. The site is located 0.614 mile north of Ky. 40 and 1.80 south of Ky. 1559. The work will take place from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a short burst of winter weather caused multiple accidents in short amount of time on Monday morning. "We handled approximately seven crashes in a matter of 2-hour span,” said Lt. Robert Bodo of the OSHP's Steubenville Post. “Several other pullouts of vehicles that went into the medians, off the side of the road."
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Drivers in Pittsburg should know a stretch of road in town will be completely closed for several days. Starting (today) on March 14th and through Friday March 18th the 1100 Block of East 22nd St. in Pittsburg will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing. The closure is needed for track and crossing repairs.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Harrisburg will be decked out in green Saturday for the return of the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Lucky Charm race. But the road closures that will be in place around the event might have drivers seeing red if they don't plan alternative routes.
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A weekend shooting on Wheeling Island shocked many in the community. Although the investigation is ongoing, Wheeling Police have ruled the incident self-defense. –> Police release name of murder victim, but not the name of the...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Single lane closures will be in place at night on U.S. 422 and N. Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County for removal of deck beams from two Pennsylvania Turnpike overpasses, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
